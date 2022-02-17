HEALTH Bring the Heavy With Lamb of God on ‘Cold Blood,’ Announce New Album

HEALTH continue to make inroads in the rock and metal world, choosing to team up with Lamb of God on their latest collaboration, the brutally heavy and crushing "Cold Blood." And with the release of the new song, Health have also tipped the specifics of their forthcoming DISCO4 :: PART II album.

The 12-song set is now on track for an April 8 release via Loma Vista Recordings, featuring their recent collaborations with Nine Inch Nails and Poppy as well as the newly released "Cold Blood" with Lamb of God. Other guests on the set include The Body, Backxwash, The Neighbourhood, Perturbator and more, with the band standing on their own on the guest-filled set with the final number, "These Days 2.0.2.1."

As for "Cold Blood," HEALTH lean into the metal of it all, playing to the strengths of their collaborators in Lamb of God. The track has a mix of sludgy and thrashy moments, with a bit of HEALTH's atmospherics thrown in for good measure, making for an intriguing and engaging listen. The song also comes with an animated new video from director Lukasz Rusinek that can be seen in the player below.

HEALTH X Lamb of God, "Cold Blood"

If you like what you hear, the song is available via multiple platforms at this location, while the upcoming DISCO4 :: PART II album is now available to pre-order right here. You can see the artwork and track listing at the bottom of this post.

The trio of Jacob Duzsik, John Famiglietti and Benjamin Miller will also soon hit the road in support of their new album. After kicking things off April 6 with an album release show in Los Angeles at 1720, a majority of the band's touring will take place in Europe. Peturbator, Youth Code and Maenad Veyl will join them on select dates. The full itinerary is listed below and ticketing info can be found here.

HEALTH, DISCO4 :: PART II Album Artwork + Track Listing

01. HEALTH x Poppy - “DEAD FLOWERS”

02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - “ISN’T EVERYONE”

03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - “MURDER DEATH KILL”

04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - “IDENTITY”

05. HEALTH x Lamb of God - “COLD BLOOD”

06. HEALTH x The Body - “AD 1000”

07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - “PAGAN-ICONZ”

08. HEALTH x Street Sects - “THE JOY OF SECT”

09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - “STILL BREATHING”

10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - “NO ESCAPE”

11. HEALTH x Perturbator - “EXCESS”

12. HEALTH - “THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.”

HEALTH 2022 Tour Dates

April 06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

April 18 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

April 19 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

April 20 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

April 21 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

April 22 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn

April 24 - Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly

April 26 - Vilnius, LT @ Kablys Club

April 27 - Tallinn, ES @ Sveta Baar

April 28 - Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

April 29 - St Petersburg, RU @ MOD

April 30 - Moscow, RU @ Aglomerat

June 9 - Bucharest, RO @ Control Club

June 11 - Budapest, HU @ A38

June 12 - Vienna, AT @ Arena

June 13 - Poznań, PL @ Klub U Bazyla

June 14 - Krakow, PL @ Zaścianek

June 15 - Kosice, SK @ Tabačka Kulturfabrik

June 16 - Bratislava, SK @ Fuga

June 17 - Zagreb, HR @ Klub Mochvara

June 18 - Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

June 20 - Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

June 21 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

June 22 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

June 24 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest