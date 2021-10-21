HEALTH Pull in Poppy for Darkly Hypnotic New Song ‘Dead Flowers’

Electro-industrial outfit HEALTH continue to dip into the hard rock and metal world, this time pulling in Poppy for a collaboration on their new track "Dead Flowers."

Poppy's ethereal vocal floats along as the perfect complement to HEALTH's hypnotically dark and moody soundscape that evokes imagery a desolate landscape. It's a moody slow burn track that hits all the perfect dark moments. The choice of Poppy for the track is a fitting one, given the versatility that she's show throughout her career to adapt to different styles of music.

For HEALTH, this is their latest rock crossover as they build up to a new release, previously teaming with Nine Inch Nails on "Isn't Everyone" and composer Tyler Bates and Deftones Chino Moreno on the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack song "Anti-Life."

Both "Dead Flowers" and "Isn't Everyone" will appear on the upcoming Disc04 :: Part II album, that serves as a sequel to the similarly titled collaboration-filled release from 2020. Stay tuned for release details.

In the interim, if you like "Dead Flowers," it's available via the platform of your choosing here. And be sure to catch HEALTH at the upcoming Substance Festival in Los Angeles at the Belasco the weekend of Nov. 26-28.

Loma Vista Recordings

Health X Poppy, "Dead Flowers"