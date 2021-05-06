You want dark, moody and slightly sinister sounding? We've got the pairing for you as experimental rock outfit HEALTH have paired up with Nine Inch Nails on the new song "Isn't Everyone" that certainly encapsulates that slightly unnerving darkness that both acts thrive at.

Both acts serve as co-producers on the song, with Nine Inch Nails' Atticus Ross mixing the track. Being quite blunt with a quote to sell the song, HEALTH stated, “It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.” The track appears as part of HEALTH'S DISCO4 :: Part 2.

The song marks the first new offering from HEALTH since their 2020 LP DISCO4 :: Part 1, which pulled together all of their collaborations since 2017. Likewise, it's the first we've heard from Nine Inch Nails in a while, given that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been off winning an Oscar for their scoring work on the Disney film Soul.

Nine Inch Nails last released a pair of Ghosts albums last year, following up the last vocal release Bad Witch in 2018. After the Oscar win last month, Reznor stated that he and Ross would return to Nine Inch Nails "as soon as probably tomorrow" following their string of recent successful film scoring projects.

If you like the HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails song "Isn't Everyone," you can pick it up here.

HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails, "Isn't Everyone"

