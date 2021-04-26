Trent Reznor + Atticus Ross to Work on Nine Inch Nails ‘Soon as Probably Tomorrow’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just won their second Oscar Sunday night (April 25) but it won't be long until they return to work. In fact, while speaking with the press post-Oscars, Reznor revealed that they will turn their attention to Nine Inch Nails "as soon as probably tomorrow."

While speaking about their Oscar victory in the Original Score category for Soul, Reznor was asked about balancing his career and if there might be some Nine Inch Nails work in the future, He responded, "Ten years ago when we did Social Network which was the first film that Atticus and I worked on, it was such a great experience. It was six months of the most intense and positive ... we came out of it inspired and re-energized and it was working in a medium we hadn't done before and we learned so much that we felt like, 'Hey, let's do a Nine Inch Nails record, let's go on tour.'"

He then added, "What we've tried to do since then is break it up where we do some rock music and come back and do some film work. We've just done three pretty big [scores] with Watchmen, Mank and Soul in a row. We should be on tour but Covid has prevented that and we are planning on working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as probably tomorrow."

Nine Inch Nails had a trio of releases - Not the Actual Events, Add Violence and Bad Witch - between 2016 and 2018 then surprised released a pair of Ghosts (Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts) records last year.