Nine Inch Nails will return for their second leg of North American tour, announcing their first 20 tour dates of 2026.

The band's "Peel It Back" tour will continue with new shows beginning Feb. 5 at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center and dates continuing across the U.S. and Canada through their March 16 stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Trent Reznor-led crew have invited along friend and collaborator Boys Noize to open all dates on the run.

The full itinerary can be viewed below.

Nine Inch Nails 2026 "Peel It Back" North American Tour Dates

Feb. 05 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 07 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 10 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 14 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Feb. 18 — Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum

Feb. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 25 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 27 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 01 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 03 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 06 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

March 07 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 09 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

March 10 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

March 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

March 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

March 16 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

What Are Nine Inch Nails Promoting?

Though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have built a steady career over the past decade scoring films, their latest offering comes under the Nine Inch Nails moniker. The band recently issued the soundtrack to the film Tron: Ares.

READ MORE: Nine Inch Nails Will Soundtrack This Disney World Ride for a Limited Time

This marks the band's first offering since 2020's Ghosts VI: Locusts. The group is already off to a great start with the single "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" and will continue the promotion of the soundtrack with "Who Wants to Live Forever." It's a 24-track gem from Nine Inch Nails.

How Can I Get Tickets to See Nine Inch Nails?

Tickets for the first 2026 North American leg of Nine Inch Nails tour dates will be available starting next Wednesday (Oct. 8) at 12PM local time for each market. You can find all the ticketing information for each market through the Nine Inch Nails website.