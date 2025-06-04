Heart’s Custom Instruments Stolen, Reward Offered for Return

Heart will kick off their summer North American tour tonight (June 4), but they'll be doing so minus two custom made instruments that have reportedly been stolen. The group recently discovered the instruments had gone missing and are currently offering up a reward for their safe return.

According to reports from the group, they found that two of their custom instruments - a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock crafted for Nancy Wilson and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years - were taken from the Atlantic City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” said Nancy Wilson. “The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return—no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

How You Can Help Heart

A reward is being offered for any information leading to the return of the instruments. Anyone with knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the instruments is urged to come forward.

The band has asked that anyone with information about the instruments to reach out to their touring manager, Tony Moon, at tonymoon@me.com.

Heart in 2025

Heart will kick things off this evening (June 4) at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Shows are also coming up this week in Highland Park, Ill (Chicago) and Hinkley, Minn. The current tour is expected to run through Aug. 30 in Bethel, N.Y.

The current Heart lineup features Ann and Nancy Wilson, Ryan Waters, Ryan Wariner, Paul Moak, Tony Lucido and Sean T. Lane.

All dates and ticketing info for Heart's summer run can be found through the group's website.