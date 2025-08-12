Whatever happened to rock and metal's class of 1975? After reading this list, you'll see that it was a supremely great year for new bands making their first impression with several Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acts emerging at the 1970s midpoint.

Though their arrival stateside would come later, 1975 was the year that AC/DC release their first two studio albums. Pretty much out of the gate the band presented themselves as a brash, take no prisoners rock band and now 50 years later they have one of the most impressive resumes in rock history.

Women in rock? That was kind of a rarity back in 1975, but Heart arrived on the scene with some of the most muscular riffs and powerful vocals that came out of the decade. "Magic Man" and "Crazy On You" set the band up for a legendary career.

And let us not forget Alice Cooper. Yes, he was a well-known rocker at this point, but 1975 saw Alice ditch his band and go solo for the first time. The success of 1975's Welcome to My Nightmare album solidified Cooper as a solo artist and he continued without his Alice Cooper bandmates for years to come.

Who else started the year new and finished 1975 leaving their mark on the year? Let's take a closer look at what happened to rock and metal's class of 1975.

Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1975? It's been 50 years since these bands made their initial mark. Which stood the test of time and which saw brief moments of success? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

