Hellfest Announces Massive 2024 Lineup – Over 175 Bands!

France's Hellfest Open Air has officially unveiled its massive 2024 lineup, which features over 175 bands set to play on six different stages across four days at the end of June.

The annual fest regularly gathers rock, metal and punk acts of all varieties, even tossing in the occasional outsider, such as this year's appearance by Faroese singer-songwriter Eivor, who dabbles in a number of different styles including folk, art pop, jazz, classical and electronica.

What it all means is that if you're a fan of heavy music at all, Hellfest is sure to feature a wealth of bands that appeal directly to your tastes.

When and Where Is Hellfest Open Air 2024 Taking Place?

Hellfest 2024 will be held at it's usual location in Clisson, France on June 27, 28, 29 and 30.

For ticketing information, visit the Hellfest website.

Who Are Some of the Biggest Bands Booked for Hellfest 2024?

Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head, Metallica and Foo Fighters are set to headline the biggest stage, which will also feature appearances from Megadeth, Tom Morello, Fear Factory, Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood and more.

While Iron Maiden and Slipknot both performed at the 2023 festival, their frontmen — Bruce Dickinson and Corey Taylor, respectively, have both been booked as solo acts for next year's installment.

View the headliners of each stage directly below and see the complete lineup further down the page.

June 27 (Thursday) Stage Headliners

Avenged Sevenfold

Dropkick Murphys

Enter: Shikari

All Them Witches

Cradle of Filth

June 28 (Friday) Stage Headliners

Machine Head

The Prodigy

Body Count

Fu Manchu

Pain of Salvation

Emperor

June 29 (Friday) Stage Headliners

Metallica

Saxon

Suicidal Tendencies

Mr. Bungle

Dismember

Eivor

June 30 (Sunday) Stage Headliners

Foo Fighters

The Offspring

Cock Sparrer

Rival Sons

I Am Morbid

Dimmu Borgir

Full Hellfest 2024 Lineup

Hellfest courtesy of Hellfest Open Air loading...