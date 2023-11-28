Hellfest Announces Massive 2024 Lineup – Over 175 Bands!
France's Hellfest Open Air has officially unveiled its massive 2024 lineup, which features over 175 bands set to play on six different stages across four days at the end of June.
The annual fest regularly gathers rock, metal and punk acts of all varieties, even tossing in the occasional outsider, such as this year's appearance by Faroese singer-songwriter Eivor, who dabbles in a number of different styles including folk, art pop, jazz, classical and electronica.
What it all means is that if you're a fan of heavy music at all, Hellfest is sure to feature a wealth of bands that appeal directly to your tastes.
When and Where Is Hellfest Open Air 2024 Taking Place?
Hellfest 2024 will be held at it's usual location in Clisson, France on June 27, 28, 29 and 30.
For ticketing information, visit the Hellfest website.
Who Are Some of the Biggest Bands Booked for Hellfest 2024?
Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head, Metallica and Foo Fighters are set to headline the biggest stage, which will also feature appearances from Megadeth, Tom Morello, Fear Factory, Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood and more.
While Iron Maiden and Slipknot both performed at the 2023 festival, their frontmen — Bruce Dickinson and Corey Taylor, respectively, have both been booked as solo acts for next year's installment.
View the headliners of each stage directly below and see the complete lineup further down the page.
READ MORE: 2024 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
June 27 (Thursday) Stage Headliners
Avenged Sevenfold
Dropkick Murphys
Enter: Shikari
All Them Witches
Cradle of Filth
June 28 (Friday) Stage Headliners
Machine Head
The Prodigy
Body Count
Fu Manchu
Pain of Salvation
Emperor
June 29 (Friday) Stage Headliners
Metallica
Saxon
Suicidal Tendencies
Mr. Bungle
Dismember
Eivor
June 30 (Sunday) Stage Headliners
Foo Fighters
The Offspring
Cock Sparrer
Rival Sons
I Am Morbid
Dimmu Borgir
Full Hellfest 2024 Lineup
2024 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire