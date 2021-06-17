After being sidelined by the pandemic, Hellfest in Clisson, France is roaring back in 2022 with a seven-day, two-weekend event featuring a staggering 350 bands on six stages, with Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Scorpions, Avenged Sevenfold, Faith No More and Deftones set as some of the biggest acts that will be there.

After one look at the lineup, the bigger question is really, "What band didn't they book?"

The first installment of the two-part fest will be held on June 17, 18 and 19 with headliners Deftones, Faith No More and Avenged Sevenfold. Also set to appear are The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth, Korn, Volbeat, Judas Priest, Deep Purple and many, many others.

This portion of Hellfest has been sold out since late 2019, so good luck scoring a ticket there. Tickets will be available for the expanded four dates taking place that following weekend though.

The fest will pick back up on June 23, 24, 25 and 26 and it's another hard-hitting set with Scorpions, Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses and Metallica all at the top of the bill on the respective dates. Other big names include Whitesnake, Ministry, Black Label Society, Alice Cooper, Megadeth (again), Nightwish, Sabaton, Helloween, Rise Against, Hatebreed and dozens more.

The complete lineup can be seen further down the page. Just a heads up — you may have to zoom in to see the names of all the bands that will be there next year.

For tickets and more information, visit the Hellfest website.

A full statement from Hellfest can be seen directly below, where they expand on the 16 months of work it took to reach this historic point in the festival's history as they aim to celebrate their 15th year.

Hellfest 2022 Lineup

Hellfest

