Hellfest Deliver ‘F-ck You’ to Insurance Company After 2020 Festival Cancellation

Hellfest now joins the staggeringly long list of festivals canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus prevention methods. According to a public statement from festival organizers, Hellfest have run into issues with their insurance company, delivering a public “Fuck You” after running into issues with obtaining reparation for damages.

Hellfest has been postponed to June 18-20, 2021, marking the first time in 15 years that the metal gathering will not take place in France. Fans who already purchased tickets for Hellfest 2020 will be able to use their passes for 2021, or they can obtain a refund at point of purchase.

According to Hellfest, their contract with insurance company Albingia should allow them to recoup ���175,000 (over $191,000). Despite a clause that would reportedly cover Hellfest in the case of a pandemic, Albingia is claiming that the coronavirus is not the “type” of pandemic covered in Hellfest’s policy.

“We obviously contest this reading,” Hellfest writes. “For ALBINGIA, solidarity is for others, taking the risk of putting their policyholders in economic difficulties. Their reasoning is simple, take our contributions for a cancellation insurance YES, compensate us: NEVER. The idea?! Playing with words and interpretations to start a trial which last for several years. Meanwhile, the company will keep the money we should be able to claim. This is the reason why we want to shed light today on these shameful practices especially in times like this. Solidarity and commitments compliance should be the main concerns of insurers company.”

“In short, while we are waiting for a long procedure, only two words come to us for this specialized event and audiovisual insurance company: FUCK YOU!” [via Blabbermouth]

In their post, Hellfest also encourage fans to donate to Hellfest for Health, a charity to support medical research and healthcare workers.