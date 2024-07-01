Here are five big things that happened at Hellfest 2024, which took place in Clisson, France over the weekend.

The four-day festival was headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head, Metallica and Foo Fighters, and also featured performances by Megadeth, Kerry King, The Offspring, Queens of the Stone Age, Corey Taylor, Babymetal and many others.

For those who were unable to attend the festival or otherwise missed some of the events that took place during the weekend, we've rounded up some big things that happened and listed them below.

Slaughter to Prevail Directed a Massive Wall of Death

A few days prior to their set on Thursday (June 27), Slaughter to Prevail shared a post on social media declaring that they would attempt to draw the biggest wall of death in history during their performance.

While there's no way of determining whether they actually achieved that goal, it appeared that they came pretty close — the crowd was absolutely massive, and thus, the result of all the metalheads running into each other has gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Check it out below.

††† (Crosses)' Set Cut Short Due to Technical Issues

According to some reports online, including one by Hellfest's official account on X (formerly Twitter), ††† (Crosses) experienced some technical issues during their set yesterday (June 30) that resulted in their set being cut short.

Apparently, the technicians were able to fix the situation later and the band resumed their show. However, they played to a much smaller audience the second time since people waited a while for the issues to be resolved.

"We also wanted to apologize for the technical problem which shortened Crosses' set, we will do everything possible to see them again quickly on the festival poster," the festival's post reads (translated via X).

Fans on Reddit said that the sound cut out three songs into their set, and the technicians fixed the problem about a half hour later.

††† (Crosses) at Hellfest 2024

Wolfgang Van Halen Covered a Van Halen Song With Mr. Bungle

Wolfgang Van Halen, who performed at the festival with his band Mammoth WVH, joined Mr. Bungle onstage on Saturday (June 29) for a cover of Van Halen's "Loss of Control." The original song came out on the group's 1980 album Women and Children First.

Van Halen also played the track with Mr. Bungle a few days prior at Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting.

Wolfgang Van Halen + Mr. Bungle, 'Loss of Control' (Hellfest 2024)

Nile Play Set Without Karl Sanders

Nile played their set on Saturday as a three-piece after vocalist and guitarist Karl Sanders became "seriously ill." Sanders shared a statement on social media on Saturday stating that he'd been in an emergency hospital in Belgium since Graspop Metal Meeting a few days prior.

"This is the first time in 19 years that I, personally, have not played a show due to illness, and it's incredibly hard for me to disappoint you all," he wrote in the post, asking fans to show their support for his bandmates George Kollias, Dan Vadim Von and Zach Jeter.

Thus, the band played as a trio. Setlist.fm currently doesn't have any information about their setlist, but you can see a clip from their performance below.

The Hellfest Organizers Created an App for Fans' Health and Safety

Hellfest created a free phone app for the health and safety of festivalgoers called Hellcare, which utilized geolocated reporting on the festival grounds so that fans could report instances of abuse, harassment or any other violations to authorities and officers onsite.

A fan on Reddit noted that the app featured an SOS button that would send a distress signal to nearby officers so they could locate anyone in need of assistance.

Additionally, the Hellcare app offered preventative resources for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and hearing risks, as well as psychological support for attendees who may have experienced any distress.