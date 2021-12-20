An organist at a hockey game recently played "Killing in the Name" by Rage Against the Machine on the instrument and absolutely crushed it.

That organist is the St. Louis Blues' Jeremy Boyer, who played the Rage Against the Machine classic during a game and posted the video on TikTok. It's now got around 2 million views.

Boyer is a self-taught organist, with a bit of help from his mom, and he started playing when he was just 12 years old in his church.

In an interview with the Archdiocese of St. Louis, where Jeremy aka @jabsmusic on TikTok also plays, Boyer said, "Through music, you can express so many emotions - joy, sorrow, or what have you...Through music, you can pick a different piece of a song and it gives you a chance to really express yourself in a different way or keep you focused in a different way."

The organist, who plays during St. Louis Blues hockey games as well as St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, has also played songs like these ones during games:

Boyer also played the organs during the 2019 Stanley Cup, and that in itself lets you know just how talented he is. We wonder what song he'll play next, we'd love to hear his version of a Metallica or a Black Sabbath song.

You can watch him crushing Rage Against the Machine's "Killing In the Name" on the organs below. Just imagine being a hockey player and dropping your gloves while this is playing.

Organist Plays Rage Against the Machine at Hockey Game