Hot Water Music Drop Cathartic ‘Killing Time,’ Announce New Album

Hot Water Music are getting in under the wire with new music for 2021, with a full album coming in early 2022. Get a listen to the first taste of their Feel the Void album, the new song "Killing Time," toward the bottom of this post.

For their latest effort, the band reunited with producer Brian McTernan and turned their focus on combatting the darkness that has permeated our current climate. "Killing Time," in particular, speaks as a direct response to the endless daily bombardment of negative information that we were subjected to in the early days of the pandemic. Born out of frustration, the band attempt to turn the tables in a positive way. Check out the song's lyrics and watch the video below. If you like what you hear, the song is available here.

Hot Water Music, "Killing Time" Lyrics

My skin is crawling from deafening echos.

This stench is appalling. I can’t seem to let go. Break my silence

There’s nothing left to hold

Down in water

But skin with blood and bone.

I’ll round my patience

And scream out all I own.

I’m anxious, killing time. No story is ending, only revolving.

Make what you want, make all you can for defending. Break my silence

There’s nothing left to hold

Down in water

But skin with blood and bone.

I’ll round my patience

And scream out all I own.

I’m anxious, killing time. Feel it inside

What’s left to go.

I’m carving a corner out.

From the only infallible stone.

If stumbling

Move forward. Break my silence

There’s nothing left to hold

Down in water

But skin with blood and bone.

I’ll round my patience

And scream out all I own.

I’m anxious, killing time.

Hot Water Music, "Killing Time"

"Killing Time" is featured on the Feel the Void album which is now due March 18 via Equal Vision Records. Speaking about the new album, Chuck Ragan stated, "Ultimately, it’s this spirit of perseverance, defiance and hope that defines this record, and which also demonstrates how steadfast Hot Water Music has remained in its beliefs and ideas. The world might have changed drastically in the past 25 or so years, but the reason why the band makes music has remained exactly the same as it ever was. What’s more, that music is just as powerful, vital and full of meaning as it ever was, and just as effective at counteracting the emptiness, pain and suffering that, sadly, is an inherent part of life.“

"This is so much more than just a band,” he continued. “A lot of people understood a long time ago that we, the band, used Hot Water Music as a vehicle for our own therapy, to help get over these barriers and be able to continue when we’re feeling at our lowest, or feeling like the rest of the world is against us.Years ago, that was the choice that we made as a band – that it’s not about being popular or making money or seeing your name on a marquee. This is a way for us to release all this angst and inspiration and positivity, and share music that drives us to become better people, better friends and better communities. It literally started with four of us, and over the years it became so much more than just a band – and I’m just so incredibly honored to be a piece of this puzzle.”

With the album arriving in March, Hot Water Music will return to the road early in 2022, kicking off their support of the record on Jan. 14 in San Francisco with dates booked into late March. Tickets for all shows are currently available via their website, with more dates expected to be added soon.

Check out those tour dates listed below, just after the new Feel the Void album art and track listing. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

Hot Water Music, Feel the Void Artwork + Track Listing

Equal Vision Records

Another Breath

Killing Time

Newtown Scraper

Habitual

Collect Your Things And Run

Hearts Stay Full

Feel The Void

Turn The Dial

The Weeds

Scratch On

Ride High

Lock Up

Hot Water Music 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ The Bluebird

Jan. 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Jan. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

Jan. 23 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amphitheatre

Feb. 9 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Feb. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Feb. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Crofoot

Feb. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

March 23 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

March 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

March 25 - Garwood, N.J. @ Crossroads

March 26 - Garwood, N.J. @ Crossroads

March 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Sept. 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir

Sept. 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile