How Dave Mustaine’s Oncologist Received a Co-Writing Credit on New Megadeth Album

Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead! album is out now, and fans skimming the credits might notice an unfamiliar co-writer for one of the tracks. So who Tony Cmelak, who co-wrote "Dogs of Chernobyl" with Dave Mustaine? That would be the Megadeth leader's oncologist, who treated him for throat cancer.

Speaking with the Nashville Tennessean, Cmelak revealed how the collaboration came about. According to the doc, Mustaine was interested in picking his brain during one of their sessions, asking Cmelak about his radiology experiences.

"I think he wanted descriptive terminology on how your bodily functions would change after exposure to massive doses of radiation," Cmelak said. "He also wanted a flair of someone being left behind … I geared toward that and it came around very quickly."

Those who've listened to the track know that the song likens the animals left behind in the event of a nuclear meltdown to the particularly brutal abandonment after a breakup. Get a listen to the track below.

Megadeth, "Dogs of Chernobyl"

"Dogs of Chernobyl" is just one of the many standout tracks on Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead! that helped catapult the album into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The new record debuted at No. 3 overall in its opening week.

The band is currently touring with Five Finger Death Punch in support of the new album.