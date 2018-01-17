Now that we have the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class, the next major thing for organizers is to line up the speakers who will induct this year's honorees, and for the New Jersey hard rock icons Bon Jovi, it will be longtime radio host Howard Stern doing the honors.

Jon Bon Jovi appeared on Stern's SiriusXM radio show where the announcement was made. According to Bon Jovi, he and Stern met in private to discuss the possibility, though Stern had hoped the ceremony would have been in New York rather than Cleveland. "I am so honored that you asked me," Stern stated (as transcribed by Billboard), before once again asking if the ceremony could be moved, then adding, "I am thrilled to do it."

During the chat, Bon Jovi also stated that there would be no problems at all with Richie Sambora taking part in the ceremony. The guitarist left the band in 2013 and has continued to work solo away from the group. "There is no issue," said Bon Jovi. "There is no animus." He added that while they haven't spoken in several years, their reps have been in touch and Sambora will be on hand at the ceremony.

Bon Jovi will be part of the 33rd induction class, joining Dire Straits, Moody Blues, the Cards, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe as the newest members. The ceremony will take place April 14 at Cleveland's Public Auditorium.