The Hu Announce Fall 2021 North American Headline Tour Dates

The Hu will be making the tour rounds stateside this fall, just announced a 28-date trek that will keep them on the road through most of September and October.

The tour gets underway Sept. 9 at Indianapolis' Vogue Theatre and hits both coasts before wrapping Oct. 31 at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. These dates come in addition to some support shows opening for Halestorm that were previously announced. Plus you'll find the band this year playing the Austin City Limits Festival, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma and Inkcarceration. You can check out all their dates and get ticketing info here.

The return to touring comes just as the band has been spending time in the studio of late working on new music. One of the things they've been working on of late is a cover of Metallica's "Through the Never" which will be part of Metallica's massive Blacklist covers collection, with The Hu choosing the Giving Day Charity Fund as the beneficiary for their proceeds earned from the song. You can pre-order the Blacklist set here.

The Hu have also started work on the follow-up to their debut album. Recording has been going on in the band's homeland over the past year with new music expected to arrive soon. But in the interim, fans can get a sneak peek inside the recording sessions with the newly issued video update below.

The Hu Studio Update

The HU 2021 Headlining North American Tour Dates

Sept. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue Theatre

Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sept. 15 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Sept. 16 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

Sept. 17 – Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sept. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 22 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Sept. 25 – Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre

Sept. 30 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 1 – Dallas, Texas @ The Hifi – Dallas

Oct. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 5 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct. 6 – New Orleans, La. @Republic New Orleans

Oct. 12 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Oct. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

Oct. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater – Minneapolis

Oct. 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II (Downstairs

Oct. 16 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Oct. 18 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Oct. 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @The Complex – Rockwell

Oct. 21 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Oct. 23 – Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall – University of Calgary

Oct. 24 – Edmonton, Alberta @ The Midway Bar

Oct. 26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre