The Hu Announce Fall 2021 North American Headline Tour Dates
The Hu will be making the tour rounds stateside this fall, just announced a 28-date trek that will keep them on the road through most of September and October.
The tour gets underway Sept. 9 at Indianapolis' Vogue Theatre and hits both coasts before wrapping Oct. 31 at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. These dates come in addition to some support shows opening for Halestorm that were previously announced. Plus you'll find the band this year playing the Austin City Limits Festival, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma and Inkcarceration. You can check out all their dates and get ticketing info here.
The return to touring comes just as the band has been spending time in the studio of late working on new music. One of the things they've been working on of late is a cover of Metallica's "Through the Never" which will be part of Metallica's massive Blacklist covers collection, with The Hu choosing the Giving Day Charity Fund as the beneficiary for their proceeds earned from the song. You can pre-order the Blacklist set here.
The Hu have also started work on the follow-up to their debut album. Recording has been going on in the band's homeland over the past year with new music expected to arrive soon. But in the interim, fans can get a sneak peek inside the recording sessions with the newly issued video update below.
The Hu Studio Update
The HU 2021 Headlining North American Tour Dates
Sept. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue Theatre
Sept. 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Sept. 15 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Sept. 16 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony
Sept. 17 – Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Sept. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Sept. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 22 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Sept. 25 – Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre
Sept. 30 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Oct. 1 – Dallas, Texas @ The Hifi – Dallas
Oct. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Oct. 5 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Oct. 6 – New Orleans, La. @Republic New Orleans
Oct. 12 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Oct. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
Oct. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater – Minneapolis
Oct. 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II (Downstairs
Oct. 16 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Oct. 18 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
Oct. 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @The Complex – Rockwell
Oct. 21 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 23 – Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall – University of Calgary
Oct. 24 – Edmonton, Alberta @ The Midway Bar
Oct. 26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore Ballroom
Oct. 27 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre