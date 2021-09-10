Hypocrisy Blast Big Pharma in New Song ‘Chemical Whore,’ Announce First Album in Eight Years

Death metal legends Hypocrisy have announced their first new album in eight years. Worship will be released later this year via Nuclear Blast, but you can hear the album’s first single, “Chemical Whore,” right now.

Hypocrisy put the pharmaceutical industry on blast in “Chemical Whore.” The track criticizes Big Pharma’s use of predatory tactics to profit off addiction and get expensive drugs into consumers’ bodies.

The song’s music video depicts a dead body on a gurney being wheeled through the forest and the beach. The scenes are cut with dystopian drug trials and footage of Hypocrisy performing amongst futuristic stasis tubes.

Check out the lyrics to “Chemical Whore” below.

Hypocrisy, "Chemical Whore" Lyrics

Swallow your freedom

Swallow your smile

Swallow your sanity that crawls and itching inside We got the cure

We got your fate

We got everything you want so you don’t have to think again From botanicals to synthetic drugs, pharmaceutical industry is born

It is not to cure

It’s about to control

Your money, your health

They want to own it all You’re the chemical whore

They make you beg on your knees for more

A chemical whore

Steals your life, steals your mind, whatever is left of your soul We’ll make you addicted

Our little bitch

We love your money much more than your pity health

With our expensive pills

We control your fear, we disconnect you and tell you what to feel From botanicals to synthetic drugs, pharmaceutical industry is born

It is not to cure

It’s to control

Your money, your health

They want to own it all You’re the chemical whore

They make you beg on your knees for more

A chemical whore

Steals your life, steals your mind, whatever is left of your soul Tranquillized mind

To make sure you won’t make trouble or fight

Remote controlled drugs

You can’t tell right from wrong or lies You’re the chemical whore

They make you beg on your knees for more

A chemical whore

Steals your life, steals your mind, whatever is left of your soul

"We've been recording this album here and there for two years and now it's done!” raves frontman Peter Tagtgren. “Maybe it was waiting for the right time as some songs are even more real now than a couple of years ago. Thank you all for your waiting. We're really excited to officially announce we're back!"

Hypocrisy, "Chemical Whore" (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Worship will be released Nov. 26 via Nuclear Blast. Click here to pre-order the album. Check out the album art and track listing for Worship below.

Hypocrisy, Worship Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

Worship

Chemical Whore

Greedy Bastards

Dead World

We're the Walking Dead

Brotherhood of the Serpent

Children of the Gray

Another Day

They Will Arrive

Bug in the Net

Gods of the Underground

