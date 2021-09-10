Hypocrisy Blast Big Pharma in New Song ‘Chemical Whore,’ Announce First Album in Eight Years
Death metal legends Hypocrisy have announced their first new album in eight years. Worship will be released later this year via Nuclear Blast, but you can hear the album’s first single, “Chemical Whore,” right now.
Hypocrisy put the pharmaceutical industry on blast in “Chemical Whore.” The track criticizes Big Pharma’s use of predatory tactics to profit off addiction and get expensive drugs into consumers’ bodies.
The song’s music video depicts a dead body on a gurney being wheeled through the forest and the beach. The scenes are cut with dystopian drug trials and footage of Hypocrisy performing amongst futuristic stasis tubes.
Check out the lyrics to “Chemical Whore” below.
Hypocrisy, "Chemical Whore" Lyrics
Swallow your freedom
Swallow your smile
Swallow your sanity that crawls and itching inside
We got the cure
We got your fate
We got everything you want so you don’t have to think again
From botanicals to synthetic drugs, pharmaceutical industry is born
It is not to cure
It’s about to control
Your money, your health
They want to own it all
You’re the chemical whore
They make you beg on your knees for more
A chemical whore
Steals your life, steals your mind, whatever is left of your soul
We’ll make you addicted
Our little bitch
We love your money much more than your pity health
With our expensive pills
We control your fear, we disconnect you and tell you what to feel
From botanicals to synthetic drugs, pharmaceutical industry is born
It is not to cure
It’s to control
Your money, your health
They want to own it all
You’re the chemical whore
They make you beg on your knees for more
A chemical whore
Steals your life, steals your mind, whatever is left of your soul
Tranquillized mind
To make sure you won’t make trouble or fight
Remote controlled drugs
You can’t tell right from wrong or lies
You’re the chemical whore
They make you beg on your knees for more
A chemical whore
Steals your life, steals your mind, whatever is left of your soul
"We've been recording this album here and there for two years and now it's done!” raves frontman Peter Tagtgren. “Maybe it was waiting for the right time as some songs are even more real now than a couple of years ago. Thank you all for your waiting. We're really excited to officially announce we're back!"
Hypocrisy, "Chemical Whore" (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Worship will be released Nov. 26 via Nuclear Blast. Click here to pre-order the album. Check out the album art and track listing for Worship below.
Hypocrisy, Worship Artwork + Track Listing
Worship
Chemical Whore
Greedy Bastards
Dead World
We're the Walking Dead
Brotherhood of the Serpent
Children of the Gray
Another Day
They Will Arrive
Bug in the Net
Gods of the Underground
