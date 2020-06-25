If there are certainties in life, it's death, taxes and that Ice Nine Kills will embrace their love of horror at every opportunity. The latest of those opportunities came when the band played a special fan event at the Colorado based Stanley Hotel, better known to horror movie fans as The Overlook Hotel from The Shining. Now, from that event, there's a new five-track acoustic EP and video game to celebrate that joyous occasion for the group.

Ice Nine Kills' Undead & Unplugged Live From the Overlook Hotel is a five-song acoustic EP that will drop tomorrow (June 26), but luckily the band is giving fans an early taste with their acoustic performance of "Enjoy Your Slay" that can be viewed below.

You can also get another taste of the new record in advance by playing the new "The Undead & Unplugged Unlock Maze," which is a video game set in The Overlook Hotel that if you complete it, you'll get the EP artwork. Go ahead and take your shot here.

The band's Stanley Hotel performance came in the midst of their 2019 Octane Accelerator Tour. The intimate show allowed the band to promote their album The Silver Scream ... and, yes, of course, get a chance to visit one of the most iconic settings in horror movie history. Novelist Stephen King wrote The Shining after staying at the hotel as a guest.

Ice Nine Kills singer Spencer Charnas says, "We decided to release this EP now to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Shining, one of the most influential horror movies of all time. As a life-long horror fan, I was thrilled when we were able to enlist the help of Stanley Kubrick's grandson, Sam to provide guest vocals on the original version of our track, 'Enjoy Your Slay' and we were equally thrilled when The Stanley Hotel invited us to play in their infamous ballroom for this special, intimate, sold-out fan event."

He continued, "The biggest highlight for me was getting to see the real Room 237 (217 in the book), the setting for one of the most terrifying scenes in The Shining. We got some intel from an employee who told us that whilst shooting Dumb and Dumber, which also features The Stanley Hotel, Jim Carrey had insisted on staying in room 217 but got so freaked out on the first night, he had leave the room. We'd like to thank 107.9 KBPI for helping to make this show a possibility and all the Colorado Psychos that came out to make this intimate, unplugged show so special."

In other Ice Nine Kills news, the band will be doing a live stream Q&A on Saturday (June 27) via Sound Rink Live. Fans can join host Beez in speaking with the band at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT at this location.

The group is also launching an "Enjoy Your Slay" vocal/guitar cover contest starting this coming Monday (June 29). Fans are encouraged to submit videos of themselves playing or singing their cover of the band's Unplugged & Undead version of the song, with one winner being chosen to receive a custom Ice Nine Kills Horror Axe, modeled after the axe Jack Nicholson used in The Shining. Entry details can be found here.

Ice Nine Kills, "Enjoy Your Slay" (Live Acoustic)

Ice Nine Kills, Undead & Unplugged Live From the Overlook Hotel Artwork + Track Listing

Cosa Nostra PR

1. Savages

2. Thank God It's Friday

3. A Grave Mistake

4. Love Bites

5. Enjoy Your Slay