Ice Nine Kills Have the Official ‘Terrifier 3’ Song + Gory Video

It's fitting, but Ice Nine Kills have the new single from the Terrifier 3 movie. The song is called "A Work of Art" and the band has delivered a very cinematic video to accompany the track.

It's a star-studded affair, with a variety of guests that include SiriusXM DJs Jose Mangin and Vincent Rockwell, Richard Christy, Shavo Odadjian and past Terrifier franchise stars Catherine Corcoran and Leah Voysey. Longtime Ice Nine Kills video collaborator Jensen Noen is back to direct the clip as well.

The video itself clocks in at nearly 15 minutes featuring a blood-soaked tale of a night out catching an Ice Nine Kills concert that turns terribly horrific.

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas, who also collaborated on the story for the video, says, “Creating a track for Terrifier 3 is like stepping into the ultimate horror playground. The film and our new single, 'A Work of Art,' reflect the same twisted, unrelenting energy that fans of both Ice Nine Kills and the Terrifier franchise thrive on."

The video also screened along with the movie in select theaters, with Charnas adding, "Having our music video play in theaters after the movie at special screenings last night was the ultimate honor and the best way to pay homage to the cinematic terror that has inspired me and this band. The extended cut of the video marks a new era of INK related terror, but what that means shall remain in my nightmares....for now."

READ MORE: Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas Idolized Kurt Cobain as a Kid

Check out the video below.

Ice Nine Kills, "A Work of Art"

More "Works"

While the video has now dropped, Ice Nine Kills are tying in promotion of the film and the song as part of their monthly "Nightmare on the Ninth" merch capsule. You can check out the officially licensed items tied to "A Work of Art " through the Nightmare on the Ninth website.

Fans can also find Ice Nine Kills back out on tour in 2025. The band kicks off their touring for the year April 12 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, with dates following supporting Pantera and Limp Bizkit on separate runs. See the tour stops below and get ticketing info through the band's website.

Ice Nine Kills 2025 Tour Dates

April 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World Festival

April 19* - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 24* & 26ˣ - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

May 1* & 3ˣ - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 7 - Blacksburg, Va. @ Lane Stadium

May 9 & 11- Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 23ˣ & 25* - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 28* - Landover, Md. @ Northwest Stadium

May 31* - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Jun 3* - Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jun 6ˣ & 8* - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Jun 14* - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Jun 20ˣ & 22* - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's Stadium

Jun 27ˣ & 29* - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

*Support: Pantera & Suicidal Tendencies

ˣSupport: Limp Bizkit & Ice Nine Kills