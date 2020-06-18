Ice-T Reveals How He’s Changed Since Writing Body Count’s ‘Cop Killer’

Body Count vocalist and hip-hop icon Ice-T has been speaking out on police brutality for decades, recording the controversial “Cop Killer” back in 1991. In a new interview, Ice speaks about the incendiary Body Count song and how he’s changed since the early ‘90s.

During the days of the PMRC (Parents Music Resource Center) Tipper Gore went after the ultra-violent track, while the President and Vice President of the United States, George H.W. Bush and Dan Quayle, spoke out publicly about “Cop Killer.”

“It was a song about somebody who, during a moment like this, got so mad that they went after the cops. We don’t want that guy,” Ice tells the Washington Post. “But a lot of times you warn people by saying this can happen. I never killed no cop. I’ve written better songs that are more on point with what I believe today. I was a little more radical back then. ‘No Lives Matter’ addresses my feelings at this moment. You got to remember, 30-years-ago Ice is different than 62-year-old Ice.”

Check out the lyrics to “Cop Killer” below [via LyricFind]:

I got my black shirt on.

I got my black gloves on.

I got my ski mask on.

This shit's been too long.

I got my twelve gauge sawed off.

I got my headlights turned off.

I'm 'bout to bust some shots off.

I'm 'bout to dust some cops off.

I'm a cop killer, better you than me.

Cop killer, fuck police brutality!

Cop killer, I know your family's grieving,

(fuck 'em!)

Cop killer, but tonight we get even, ha ha.

I got my brain on hype.

Tonight will be your night.

I got this long-assed knife.

And your neck looks just right.

My adrenaline's pumpin'.

I got my stereo bumpin'.

I'm 'bout to kill me somethin'.

A pig stopped me for nuthin'!

Cop killer, better you than me.

Cop killer, fuck police brutality!

Cop killer, I know your momma's grieving,

(fuck her!)

Cop killer, but tonight we get even, yeah!

Die, die, die pig, die!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Yeah!

Cop killer, better you than me.

I'm a cop killer, fuck police brutality!

Cop killer, I know your family's grieving,

(fuck 'em!)

Cop killer, but tonight we get even, ha ha ha ha, yeah!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Fuck the police!

Break it down.

Fuck the police, yeah!

Fuck the police, for Darryl Gates.

Fuck the police, for Rodney King.

Fuck the police, for my dead homies.

Fuck the police, for your freedom.

Fuck the police, don't be a pussy.

Fuck the police, have some muthafuckin' courage.

Fuck the police, sing along.

Cop killer!

Cop killer!

Cop killer!

Cop killer!

Cop killer! what do you want to be when you grow up?

Cop killer! good choice.

Cop killer! I'm a muthafuckin'

Cop killer!

Cop killer, better you than me.

Cop killer, fuck police brutality!

Cop killer, I know your momma's grieving,

(fuck her!)

Cop killer, but tonight we get even!

As for who Ice-T is at 62 years old, the musician says, “My correct guidance right now is know your allies and let’s continue to go forward. Don’t let up. Let’s go after Breonna Taylor’s killers. Let’s get it done.”

Body Count’s newest album, Carnivore, was released earlier this year, featuring guest spots from Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta and Power Trip’s Riley Gale.