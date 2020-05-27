In This Moment’s Maria Brink Wants to Collaborate With Maynard James Keenan

In This Moment have worked with many other artists for collaborations in the past, from 2017's "Black Wedding" with Judas Priest's Rob Halford to their 2020 cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You" with Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen. Who else would Maria Brink wish to work with? Maynard James Keenan, of course.

Metal Hammer conducted an interview with the frontwoman consisting of fan-submitted questions, which covered topics ranging from wardrobe changes to pets. One of the submissions asked the singer which artists are still on her "hit list" to collaborate with.

"Trent Reznor would be a dream to work with, plus Chino Moreno from Deftones who’s been my favorite singer for a long time, his voice is super-angelic and so real," Brink responded. "Probably Maynard James Keenan for his voice, and Stevie Nicks would be amazing. I’m also in love with Wardruna, their music is just insanely beautiful.”

While any of the aforementioned artists would make for a great combination, Keenan, of course, stands out. Not only is his voice so unique, but between Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, his onstage aesthetic also tends to be quite eccentric — something that could fit superbly with an In This Moment song.

