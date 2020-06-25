Reigning death metal institution Incantation are back with a slimy new song "Propitiation." The track is the first single to be released from the group's forthcoming 11th studio album, Sect of Vile Divinities, due Aug. 21.

The four-and-a-half-minute song is divided into two clear halves — the first portion dedicated to the claustrophobic, churning, crawling doom that has been the staple of the Incantation sound for 30 years. The second half, charged by a lead guitar part that calls to mind Death's "Zombie Ritual" a bit, is underscored by a battering, dam-wrecker of a groove as frontman John McEntee bellows on about ritual sacrifice, aided by hazy visuals befitting of the theme.

Read the lyrics to "Propitiation" and listen to the brooding song further below.

Weeping matrons bow at the dawn

Groveling upon a path withdrawn

Second death fire starts churning

Throes in frenzy inspires the blazing Pillars of four

Vagrant tribes once swore

Bull of the east flame

Permits the souls release Infants are fuel

Servants to the bestial

Gods ruinous flock

Indulging the hunger of moloch Dispossess what you bore

Brilliance of suffering

Illuminates the night Smother the sky

With the ashes of plight

Charred remains

Once offspring is his delight

The 13-track Sect of Vile Divinities will serve as the successor to 2017's Profane Nexus and can be pre-ordered at the Relapse Records webstore here. View the artwork and complete track listing beneath the video for the song.

Incantation, "Propitiation"

Incantation, Sect of Vile Divinities Album Art + Track Listing

Relapse Records

1. "Ritual Impurity (Seven Of The Sky Is One)"

2. "Propitiation"

3. "Entrails Of The Hag Queen"

4. "Guardians From The Primeval"

5. "Black Fathom's Fire"

6. "Ignis Fatuus"

7. "Chant Of Formless Dread"

8. "Shadow-Blade Masters Of Tempest And Maelstrom"

9. "Scribes Of The Stygian"

10. "Unborn Ambrosia"

11. "Fury's Manifesto"

12. "Siege Hive"