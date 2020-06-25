Death Metal OGs Incantation Debut Slimy New Song ‘Propitiation’ + Announce 11th Album ‘Sect of Vile Divinities’
Reigning death metal institution Incantation are back with a slimy new song "Propitiation." The track is the first single to be released from the group's forthcoming 11th studio album, Sect of Vile Divinities, due Aug. 21.
The four-and-a-half-minute song is divided into two clear halves — the first portion dedicated to the claustrophobic, churning, crawling doom that has been the staple of the Incantation sound for 30 years. The second half, charged by a lead guitar part that calls to mind Death's "Zombie Ritual" a bit, is underscored by a battering, dam-wrecker of a groove as frontman John McEntee bellows on about ritual sacrifice, aided by hazy visuals befitting of the theme.
Read the lyrics to "Propitiation" and listen to the brooding song further below.
Weeping matrons bow at the dawn
Groveling upon a path withdrawn
Second death fire starts churning
Throes in frenzy inspires the blazing
Pillars of four
Vagrant tribes once swore
Bull of the east flame
Permits the souls release
Infants are fuel
Servants to the bestial
Gods ruinous flock
Indulging the hunger of moloch
Dispossess what you bore
Brilliance of suffering
Illuminates the night
Smother the sky
With the ashes of plight
Charred remains
Once offspring is his delight
The 13-track Sect of Vile Divinities will serve as the successor to 2017's Profane Nexus and can be pre-ordered at the Relapse Records webstore here. View the artwork and complete track listing beneath the video for the song.
Incantation, "Propitiation"
Incantation, Sect of Vile Divinities Album Art + Track Listing
1. "Ritual Impurity (Seven Of The Sky Is One)"
2. "Propitiation"
3. "Entrails Of The Hag Queen"
4. "Guardians From The Primeval"
5. "Black Fathom's Fire"
6. "Ignis Fatuus"
7. "Chant Of Formless Dread"
8. "Shadow-Blade Masters Of Tempest And Maelstrom"
9. "Scribes Of The Stygian"
10. "Unborn Ambrosia"
11. "Fury's Manifesto"
12. "Siege Hive"
