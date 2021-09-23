Egypt-obsessed death metal icons Nile will embark on a headlining U.S. tour early next year on a heavy as hell package that includes Incantation, Sanguisugabogg and I Am. The band has inked a new deal with Napalm Records and will release an official guitar tab book at the end of September too.

The run kicks off on Feb. 3 in Tennessee's capital city of Nashville with a total of 31 dates on the books, wrapping up in Nile's home state of South Carolina on March 12. The full list of stops can be seen further down the page and tickets will go on sale Sept. 24 at 10AM local time.

Meanwhile, Nile have been working on what will be their 10th studio album, the successor to 2019's Vile Nilotic Rites and their debut on Napalm Records.

"The band is eagerly looking forward to bringing fans the next chapters in the Nile saga, as part of the Napalm Family. We have been quietly working away, earnestly writing new songs for the next Nile album. It will be Nile's 10th record, and we are determined to make it especially killer for the fans," said guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders.

Drummer George Kollias exclaimed, "Absolutely thrilled that we are a part of Napalm Records and super excited for the new album that’s coming soon, first one with our new label! I feel this is a very crucial moment in our career and I would like to thank Napalm Records for their trust in us - I know we will do some incredible music together! Nile has always kept raising the bar without compromising a single thing and this is what we will do for the next album too. Working on our new album as we speak, and we are hungry as hell to deliver our very best yet!"

"For me, Nile has always been the most amazing technical death metal band in the world," offered Sebastian Muench of Napalm Records A&R. "Starting with Amongst the Catacombs of Nephren-Ka in 1998, Nile have released nine 'instant classic' albums! Welcome to the Napalm family!”

With even more to look forward to, Sanders commented on the long-awaited Nile guitar tab book and stated, "Also coming out soon is a retrospective Nile anthology guitar tab book that was months in the making. We had a blast putting it together with the Sheet Happens people, who really do incredible work presenting totally on point metal guitar tabs. Accurate Nile tabs are something Nile fans have been asking me for many years, and I felt strongly about only putting out a Nile tab book if we could get it 100 percent authentic. And these tabs are the real thing. I sincerely am happy to share this book, and the music within, with Nile fans and guitarists alike."

That tab book is due Sept. 30 and pre-orders can be placed here.

Nile, Incantation, Sanguisugabogg + I Am 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Napalm Records

Feb. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

Feb. 04 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Feb. 05 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Feb. 06 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 08 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Feb. 09 — Dallas, Texas @ GMB&G

Feb. 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Feb. 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Feb. 13 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Feb. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Feb. 16 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Feb. 23 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

Feb. 24 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Feb. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

Feb. 26 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 27 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

March 01 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

March 02 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 03 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

March 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

March 05 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

March 06 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium (Upstairs)

March 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

March 09 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 10 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

March 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

March 12 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero