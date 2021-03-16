There Are Now Trading Cards for Independent Music Venues

Our love for independent music venues has been more needed than ever over the past year, but now you can also share your love for your favorite music club by picking up a collectible trading card. Phantasy Tour Merch have launched the NIVA Venue Series trading cards.

These high quality collectibles feature the photos and bios of touring musicians, bands and venues. The cards have been thoughtfully designed and foil stamped for authenticity and there are 54 cards in the series in total representing 54 music venues that are part of the National Independent Venue Association.

Need a 9:30 Club? Well your friend is looking for a 3rd & Lindsley and Neumos, so perhaps you can work out a deal if you add your Toad's Place into the mix. Those venues join a host of others across the country (and listed below) in getting their own trading cards.

You can purchase the cards in packs that come wrapped with 9 cards apiece or you can buy a whole box that includes 16 packs of cards. Proceeds from the Venue Series will support NIVA's continued assistance for music venues during the pandemic.

Check here to purchase either a pack or box of cards and see the full listing of venues featured on cards in the series below:

