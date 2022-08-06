It's back! Ink Master has made it permanent with Paramount+ to bring the reality tattoo competition back to TV screens in September after a two-year break.

But that's not the only big shakeup. There's also a new host, as Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden will step in to lead the series, replacing Dave Navarro, who was master of ceremonies for a record 13 seasons. Navarro's not going too far, though — he's been named "Master of Chaos" and will stir things up with competition twists in each episode.

For the judging panel, series winner Ryan Ashley, renowned realism tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and 30-year tattooing veteran/TV personality Ami James will critique all the line work and designs with their flavorful commentary. By the end of the 10-episode season, one participant will walk away with the coveted "Ink Master" title and $250,000.

No artists have yet been named yet as part of the lineup of talent, but expect that to come soon with the official launch now just a month away.

Good Charlotte last released the album Generation RX in 2018. The Madden brothers have soared to entrepreneurial heights with their business ventures, MDDN and Veeps. Brother Benji Madden is married to actress Cameron Diaz; Joel's wife is Nicole Richie. On Friday, Richie shared Joel's news on Instagram, saying she was "proud and horny."

The new series premieres on Paramount+ September 7.