Iron Maiden have announced two The Future Past tour legs for 2024, which will total 10 shows. They're the band's first dates on the books for next year.

The metal legends performed 37 concerts in 2023, delivering the all-new production to fans in Europe, Canada and those were fortunate enough to catch the band's California set at the Power Trip festival. This time around, the set places emphasis on both Maiden's latest record, Senjutsu, as well as the 1986 classic Somewhere In Time, with 10 of the 15 songs in the set culled from this pair of albums.

Now, the run will hit Australia (five shows), New Zealand (one show) and Japan (four shows) in September of next year.

Metalcore icons Killswitch Engage have been tabbed as the special guest in Australia and New Zealand, marking the second time the group has toured with Maiden (the first being in 2018 on a European leg of the Legacy of the Beast tour).

Iron Maiden Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Oct. 18 for Australia and New Zealand, followed by Oct. 20 for Japan. The general on-sale starts on Oct. 24 (11AM local time) for Australia and New Zealand and Dec. 9 (10AM local time) for Japan.

See all the scheduled dates below and visit Iron Maiden's website for more ticketing details.

Exciting to get back out on tour next year, bassist Steve Harris comments, “We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on The Future Past Tour this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible. Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable and we can’t wait to continue it next year. We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to Australia, New Zealand and Japan as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait!”

“All our best-laid plans to bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to Australia, New Zealand and Japan were derailed by the shut-down of the live music industry during Covid but we assured everyone at the time that we would come back and, as our fans know, we always keep to our promises," adds longtime manager Rod Smallwood, "So, as you would imagine, we’re very much looking forward to bringing this amazing new show to you all and giving our loyal fans the best Maiden show we can. You can be assured it’s worth the wait. See you all in 2024!”

Next year will also be quite an exciting one for Iron Maiden fans as singer Bruce Dickinson will release his long-awaited new solo album, The Mandrake Project. Dickinson has been a bit secretive about what else is in store beyond the music, promising all will be revealed in time. He'll head out on the road on a solo tour in early 2024 too. Learn more here.

Iron Maiden 2024 Tour Dates - The Future Past Tour

* = Killswitch Engage opening

Sept. 01 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena *

Sept. 04 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centr *

Sept. 06 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *

Sept. 10 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

Sept. 12 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *

Sept. 16 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena *

Sept. 22 — Aichi, Japan @ Sky Hall Toyota

Sept. 24 — Osaka, Japan @ Osaka-Jo Hall

Sept. 26 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Garden Theater

Sept. 28 — Kanagawa, Japan @ Pie Arena MM

