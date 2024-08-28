Iron Maiden are known for their epics, but what are their best songs that are under four minutes long?

At first, the band's songwriting was rather lean, especially during the Paul Di'Anno period where the punk influence was still poking through. And even when Bruce Dickinson replaced the gritty singer, Maiden still blazed ahead at racing speeds, indicative of not only their youth, but general eagerness to prove themselves in a fertile heavy metal scene.

The occasional epic and, in increasing frequency, songs that eclipsed the five and six minute mark, have become synonymous with Maiden, especially over the last 30 years.

When Blaze Bayley was tabbed as Dickinson's successor in the '90s, the band's sharp change in direction found them regularly exploring songs that are above the eight-minute range.

While some fans have bemoaned the lack of hard-charging, quick-hit tracks, other have found these bold endeavors quite rewarding, content with the back catalog of speedier tunes.

It's worth noting that these grumbles are, within reason, justified. Iron Maiden haven't authored a single song under four minutes in length since... 2003! However, "Days of Future Past" off 2021's Senjutsu comes dangerously close at just three seconds over the mark.

So, here, we go — let's look at the best of those beloved short songs!

The Six Best Iron Maiden Songs Under Four Minutes Long

“Wrathchild” (2:55)

Written By: Steve Harris

Album: Killers (1981)

The iconic bass groove of "Wrathchild" plays brilliantly off the heels of Killers instrumental opener "The Ides of March" (another sub-four-minute track).

It's just a plain 'ol mean song, riddled with the angst of a bastard man searching for his absent father with revenge on his mind.

“Running Free” (3:17)

Written By: Steve Harris / Paul Di'Anno

Album: Iron Maiden (1980)

Iron Maiden have returned time and time again to this simple, empowering anthem as their set-closer, complete with plenty of call and response with the crowd.

There are so few songs in the Maiden catalog with this level of naive innocence and is a perfect time capsule. It demonstrates how much the band's members had yet to learn about the rest of the world, living carefree in their own during a truly exciting time in what would be a long and illustrious career.

Some would argue these boys are still running free, turning music into a living.

“Be Quick or Be Dead” (3:23)

Written By: Bruce Dickinson / Janick Gers

Album: Fear of the Dark (1992)

The '90s were a time of change of everyone, including Iron Maiden who had ended the '80s on high with Seventh Son of a Seventh Son and another dominant world tour.

Looking to return to their more rockin', street-savvy early days at the dawn of a new decade, Maiden immediately offered promise that their second '90s album would be better than their first.

Album opener "Be Quick or Be Dead" was issued as the first Fear of the Dark single and stands as the most vicious song this band has ever recorded. Dickinson's raspy snarl is perfect for levying biting criticism at politicians and the venom is coming from an obviously sincere place.

“Rainmaker” (3:48)

Written By: Dave Murray / Steve Harris / Bruce Dickinson

Album: Dance of Death (2003)

This is it — the last great Iron Maiden song under four minutes!

Unfortunately, we have to look back more than 20 years (and at that awful Dance of Death artwork again) to uncover a Maiden song that comes in under that four-minute radar. But at least it's an enduring one, which, coincidentally, comes immediately after "Wildest Dream" and its 3:52 runtime.

With its brilliant and memorable opening melody, "Rainmaker" easily dusts "Wildest Dreams" and unloads hook after hook after hook. It's a shame Maiden haven't played this one since the supporting tour ended in 2004.

“Flight of Icarus” (3:50)

Written By: Adrian Smith / Bruce Dickinson

Album: Piece of Mind (1983)

In 2018, Iron Maiden stunned fans by resurrecting the Piece of Mind hit "Flight of Icarus" for the first time since 1987. It came back as one of the premiere parts of the Legacy of the Beast set, with a massive Icarus figure behind the group and Dickinson dual-wielding flamethrowers.

While its been popular with fans for more than four decades, Harris has always had a problem with it, not keen on its tempo.

“Run to the Hills” (3:53)

Written By: Steve Harris (Bruce Dickinson uncredited)

Album: The Number of the Beast (1982)

Call it a cop-out, but it would be wrong not to include Maiden's most radio-friendly song on a list such as this one. Even if it means putting "Can I Play With Madness," "Judas Be My Guide," "Futureal," "Genghis Khan" and, of course, "Iron Maiden," off this list — how dare we!

"Run to the Hills" is a critically important part of Iron Maiden's career. Dickinson has even confessed to being inspired by Frank Sinatra's "My Way," applying what he learned about that song to this The Number of the Beast classic.

While watching a musicologist on a TV show about why "My Way" was the most popular song in recorded history, the singer learned it comes down to what's called a "rising sixth" (the sixth interval within a scale).

Clearly, utilizing that was massively beneficial.

Other Iron Maiden Songs Under Four Minutes Long

“Another Life”

“Can I Play With Madness”

“Chains of Misery”

“From Here to Eternity”

“Futureal”

“Gangland”

“Genghis Khan”

“Holy Smoke”

“Innocent Exile”

“Invaders”

“Judas Be My Guide”

“Prowler”

“Iron Maiden”

“Purgatory”

“Quest for Fire”

“Sun and Steel”

“The Apparition”

“The Ides of March”

“Wildest Dreams”

