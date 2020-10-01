Iron Maiden Announce Live Album ‘Nights of the Dead’ Recorded in Mexico City

Iron Maiden have just announced a new live album, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City. The 16-track concert recording will be Maiden’s first live album since The Book of Souls: Live Chapter was unleashed in 2017.

Nights of the Dead was recorded in September 2019 throughout Maiden’s three sold-out arena shows in Mexico City. The iconic band played their full Legacy of the Beast setlist, which spans from Maiden’s debut album to 2006’s A Matter of Life and Death.

“When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same,” explains bassist Steve Harris. “We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.”

“I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as ‘For the Greater Good of God’, and other older songs like ‘Where Eagles Dare’, ‘Flight of Icarus’, ‘The Clansman’ and ‘Sign of the Cross’ which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years. We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there.”

Manager Rod Smallwood adds, “All the shows on the tour so far have been amazing and our fans have loved the whole Legacy extravaganza with the elaborately themed stages, props and drapes, not to mention the killer set-list! When our 2020 tour got cancelled, putting together a live album seemed the obvious thing to do and I think Steve, along with co-producer Tony Newton, has perfectly captured the essence of the 70,000-strong crowd across these three nights in Mexico City. The album serves both as a celebration of this tour, which almost two million fans have already seen, and as a taster for, hopefully, next year’s final run for anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the show.”

The live album will be released Nov. 20 on CD, vinyl and digitally. To pre-order Nights of the Dead, click here.

Iron Maiden, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City Artwork + Track Listing:



EMI

Churchill’s Speech

Aces High

Where Eagles Dare

2 Minutes to Midnight

The Clansman

The Trooper

Revelations

For the Greater Good of God

The Wicker Man

Sign of the Cross

Flight of Icarus

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden

The Number of the Beast

The Evil That Men Do

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Run to the Hills