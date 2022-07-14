Iron Maiden’s Eddie Makes Cameo Appearance in New Marvel Comic

Iron Maiden's Eddie mascot has made plenty of appearances in pop culture throughout the years, and the iconic metal talisman's most recent appearance is in the first issue of X-Men: Hellfire Gala.

The comic was published July 1 and Iron Maiden, who were stoked to see Eddie in the Marvel comic, tweeted this:

Eddie isn't the only one who made a cameo in the Marvel comic, so did metalhead comedian Brian Posehn, according to Metal Injection. The comic tweeted "Um, this is crazy. My huge ass just chillin' with "Trooper' Eddie at a Hellfire Gala. Iron Maiden and Marvel had a crazy impact on my life. And now this panel exists. Thanks to all involved and Gerry Duggan." The panel shows Posehn talking to Eddie "You can be honest, I'm just hallucinating you, right, Eddie?"

Iron Maiden's Eddie has also been featured in video games such as Legacy of the Beast, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4 and Ed Hunter.

The synopsis of the issues on Marvel's website states, "NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?"

