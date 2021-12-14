A U.S. tour featuring The Iron Maidens, the world's only all-female Iron Maiden tribute act, and Switzerland's Burning Witches has just been announced for 2022.

The news of the tour comes amid a week that has been absolutely dominated by treks that are booked for next year, sending fans flipping through the pages of their calendars, feverishly circling dates with plans to catch as many shows as possible.

For the classic-minded metal fans, this 18-date May tour is a can't-miss, especially as it represents the very first tour for the Swiss headbangers who released their Witch of the North album earlier this year.

Excited to be on the road in America in 2022, Burning Witches said on Facebook, "We got so much fantastic feedback from our North American fans, now we can finally present you our first ever tour in the USA! We are super happy that we tour with our sisters in The Iron Maidens - what a great package this is. There are also some headline shows [annotated with a * below] and the M3 Festival involved in this run on the East coast! Nevertheless we are working on more dates in North America in the future, if the situation allows us too. Thanks a lot for the great support - more to follow! Also concerts in Latin America are planned in 2022! READY TO FIGHT!"

View the complete list of dates below.

The Iron Maidens + Burning Witches 2022 Tour Dates

The Iron Maidens / Burning Witches

May 05 - Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault*

May 06 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

May 07 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

May 08 - Columbia, Md. @ M3 Rock Festival*

May 10 - Norwalk, Ct. @ Wall Street Theater*

May 11 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head Live

May 12 - Vineland, N.J. @ The Landis Theater

May 13 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault at Greasy Luck Brewpub

May 14 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

May 15 - Rochester, N.Y. @ The Montage Music Hall

May 17 - Parkersburg, W.V. @ The Dil's Center

May 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 20 - Westland, Mich. @ The Token Lounge

May 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 22 - Saint Peters, Mo. @ Diamond Music Hall

May 26 - Angola, Ind. @ Electric Room*

May 27 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall*

May 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos Southend Music Hall*

*Burning Witches only