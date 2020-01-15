Iron Reagan bassist Rob Skotis has been ousted from the Virginia crossover thrashers after allegations of sexual misconduct against the musician emerged on Twitter. The band revealed Skotis' dismissal via their Facebook page Tuesday (Jan. 14) at the same time the bassist addressed the accusations himself.

The musician's removal from Iron Reagan comes after Skotis' involvement as a business partner in a Richmond, Virginia-based bar and restaurant called Cobra Cabana was also severed, as BrooklynVegan and Lambgoat reported this week. It was when word of Cobra Cabana owners launching a new restaurant called Hot For Pizza first appeared that a Twitter account called Shit Bosses of Richmond accused Skotis of being a "rapist and a serial harasser" who "assaulted someone on tour in Philly," an accusation that the musician has denied in his own statement. See that Twitter thread down toward the bottom of this post.

"Effectively immediately Robert Skotis is no longer an active member of Iron Reagan," the band said in a statement. "We apologize for our delayed response to the allegations against him and hope we haven't caused any further harm by not responding until now. We do not condone predatory behavior and would not knowingly associate ourselves with someone we felt was a threat or a danger to anyone."

Skotis responded by saying the "slanderous accusation has created enough noise to cause me to be alienated from my beloved restaurant, and compelled me to at least temporarily step back from my role in Iron Reagan. This entire episode has been unspeakably painful and confusing. The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that no part of this allegation is true."

Iron Reagan formed in 2012, with Skotis joining as bass player in 2013. He performed on both 2014's The Tyranny of Will and 2017's Crossover Ministry.