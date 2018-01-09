In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 9, 2018:

- Marilyn Manson's take on "God's Gonna Cut You Down" has been snapped up as a special album-only bonus track for the upcoming 24 Hours to Live movie soundtrack. Manson collaborator Tyler Bates composed original music for the score, and reveals that they were approached about Manson taking on the song for the end credits. The film stars Ethan Hawke as an assassin brought back to life temporarily for a chance at redemption. The soundtrack arrives Jan. 19 and the song can be heard here.

- Congrats to Queen, who have been named one of the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement honorees who will be saluted during a ceremony and concert this summer. They join Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Hal Blaine, The Meters, Louis Jordan and Tina Turner as fellow 2018 Grammy lifetime achievement honorees.

- If you've got a spare $45,000, you could be the owner of Vinnie Paul's tour bus. The Hellyeah and Pantera rocker has put the 23-year-old vehicle up on eBay. The 1995 Eagle 45 comes with 11 tour bunks and was reportedly purchased from country superstar Tim McGraw. For additional details and to place a bid, visit the eBay link.

- There's sad news to report as former Sworn Enemy drummer Paulie Antignani has passed away. Shadows Fall singer Brian Fair revealed the news in an Instagram posting, speaking about his friendship with the musician. Antignani played with Sworn Enemy between 2002 and 2008.

- Joe Perry will be joined by an all-star backing band and collaborators for his Jan. 16 Sweetzerland Manifesto solo album release show at the Roxy in Los Angeles. Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, The New York Dolls' David Johansen, Extreme's Gary Cherone, Stone Temple Pilots' Robert and Dean DeLeo, Terry Reid, Aerosmith's Buck Johnson and David Goodstein are all scheduled to appear.

- Meanwhile, Perry's Aerosmith bandmate Steven Tyler will be teaming up with Live Nation to host of Janie's Fund gala and Grammy Awards viewing party Jan. 28 at the RED Studios in Hollywood. According to Billboard, the event will include a dinner, live auction and performance by Tyler and his Loving Mary band.

- Mastodon's Brann Dailor will be back behind the kit for another stint sitting in with the 8G band on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Look for the stickman appearing the week of Jan. 22-25.

- Watch as The Shape of Water actor Michael Shannon does his best Iggy Pop while performing at Chicago's Sons of the Silent Age David Bowie tribute concert. Fan-shot footage can be seen here of the shirtless Shannon taking on "Lust for Life," with Metro Chicago also tweeting a closer pic.

- Currents have dropped a new video for "Delusion" off their The Place I Feel Safest album. Watch the performance-based clip here and look for the band on tour with We Came as Romans, The Plot in You and others beginning Feb. 28 in Pittsburgh. Dates can be found here.

- Century Media have launched an online store to celebrate their 30 years of business, complete with vinyl releases and merchandise. Look for 30th anniversary vinyl from In This Moment, Lacuna Coil, Suicide Silence and more here.

- Axel Rudi Pell has announced a March 23 street date for his latest album, Knight's Call. The disc will be released via SPV / Steamhammer and the track listing and artwork can be found here.

- John Corabi will issue Live '94 (One Night in Nashville) through Rat Pak Records on Feb. 16. The disc features Corabi performing Motley Crue's self-titled 1994 disc that he was the disc he appeared on with the band. You can pre-order the live album in a variety of options here.

- Iron Reagan and Gatecreeper will be paired up for a new split EP. Take a listen to Iron Reagan's "Paper Shredder" here and Gatecreeper's "War Has Begun" here and look for the split EP arriving March 2 via Relapse Records. Head here for pre-order details.