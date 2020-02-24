Marilyn Manson Might Be Teasing a New Album

Is Marilyn Manson teasing an upcoming album?

That appears like it could be the case, going by the rocker's latest social media update. Last week (Feb. 22), the "Antichrist Superstar" shared an image via Instagram that was accompanied by a cryptic caption. However, it's unclear if it's pointing to a new Marilyn Manson album or another project from the musician.

Looking similar to the type of output produced by an electrocardiogram, the neon lines of Manson's graphic appear on a stark black background. Next to it is text reading, "Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…"

Hashtags backing the transmission boil down to the following: "Everyone Will Suffer Now," "Black Sabbath Born Again," "Antichrist Superstar," "2020" and "You Have No Idea What Is Coming."

Take a look at the image down toward the bottom of this post. Does this mean a new Marilyn Manson album is just around the corner? Perhaps it's hinting at some sort of reissue of 1996's Antichrist Superstar.

The Latin caption roughly translates to "All deaf and now you hear me," according to Kerrang.

If the tease does indeed indicate a new album, Manson's offered plenty in the way of information about the release over the last twelve months. Last year, listeners learned that Shooter Jennings was helping with the effort. By April 2019, Manson has completed the bulk of work on half of the record. Over the summer, the musician said the album was "full of drama" and like a "study of the chamber of horrors in my head."

Manon's last studio album, Heaven Upside Down, arrived in 2017.