At Papa Roach's Feb. 22 show at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the band was joined onstage by singer Jacoby Shaddix's 18-year-old son Jagger, who crushed his dueling vocal performance of "Dead Cell."

The group has been on their co-headlining Rockzilla Tour with Falling in Reverse and special guests Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate since the beginning of February, with everything set to come to a close on March 5.

In the fan-filmed video seen below, Shaddix introduces the crowd, hyping them up for "some more of that old school shit."

"I want to do something special though, I want to bring my son, Jagger Monroe Shaddix, to the stage! Because this kid grew up Papa Roach... Jagger, how the fuck you feeling tonight, brother?" The two engage in some banter and Jacoby instructs the fans on some upcoming crown participation callbacks before tearing into one of their 10 most-played live songs (per setlist.fm).

Jagger mirrored a lot of his father's stage moves, which is a similar vibe to when Corey Taylor's son Griffin joined Stone Sour and Slipknot onstage at different points over the last few years.

Watch the "Dead Cell" performance further down the page.

“Being a father has definitely evolved the way that I approach everything in my life, to be honest — in a lot of good ways, I feel," Shaddix said on the "Behind the Vinyl" podcast in 2020, "And the relationship that I've been able to build with my boys over the years, and they've been able to travel with me and see life from a different perspective.”

“I've also struggled a lot with being gone so much," he went on, speaking about balancing his career and fatherhood.

"Sometimes I'll talk to my kids, I'm, like… I've asked my kids straight up, 'Do you resent me for being gone all the time? Are you mad at me?' And their answer to me at the time was, 'We get sad. We miss you.' But it's also important to do what you love and to follow your passion," he added, "I want to teach my kids, if you just get stuck in this wheel of you're not, I guess, feeling like you're fulfilling your purpose, life can get real monotonous and dull and dark. So I keep chasing this dream out here.”

