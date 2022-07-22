Slipknot are in the midst of a headlining European tour and on Wednesday (July 20) in Bucharest, Romania, they were joined onstage by Corey Taylor's son Griffin, who fronts opening band Vended, and he contributed vocals to part of "Custer."

Fan-filmed footage of the moment (seen below), shows the younger Taylor walking out on stage right near the end of the .5: The Gray Chapter track, where he and his father then take center stage together and belt out the final refrain of "Cut, cut, cut me up and fuck, fuck fuck me up." At times, they scream together and during other moments, they trade off lines instead before the song comes to an abrupt end.

The 19-year-old Griffin has joined Corey onstage in previous years, albeit with Stone Sour. In the summers of 2017 and 2018, he sang "Song #3," one of the standouts on the hard rock group's Hydrograd album, the last they released before going on indefinite hiatus.

Since, Griffin has showcased his vocal prowess in the metal band Vended, which also features drummer Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist and creative visionary Shawn "clown" Crahan. Last year saw the release of their debut EP, What Is It/Kill It and, last week, the group debuted the hard-hitting new song "Ded To Me."

Slipknot, meanwhile, announced their new album, The End, So Far, earlier this week and, in tandem with this news, they dropped a music video for their latest single, "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)."

Look for the record to drop on Sept. 30 and catch Slipknot on the next North American leg of the Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See the upcoming stops here and, for tickets, head to this location.

Griffin Taylor Joins Slipknot Onstage for Part of "Custer"

Slipknot Setlist — July 20, 2022 in Bucharest, Romania (via setlist.fm)

01. "Disasterpiece"

02. "Wait and Bleed"

03. "All Out Life"

04. "Sulfur"

05. "Before I Forget"

06. "The Chapeltown Rag"

07. "Dead Memories"

08. "Unsainted"

09. "The Heretic Anthem"

10. "Psychosocial"

11. "The Devil in I"

12. "Snuff"

13. "Vermilion"

14. "Duality"

15. "Custer" (with Griffin Taylor)

16. "Spit It Out"

Encore:

17. "People = Shit"

18. "Surfacing"