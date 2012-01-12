Jane’s Addiction Unveil 2012 Tour Dates, Book Super Bowl Gig

Just days after they announced the cities for their upcoming tour of what they're calling "classic theatres," Jane's Addiction have revealed the dates -- and they've also lined up a sweet high-profile gig at Volkswagen's pre-Super Bowl Rock & Roll Fan Tailgate Party on Feb. 5, where they'll be appearing with the Roots and DJ Pete Wentz.

The Tailgate Party's lineup was curated by Rolling Stone, which made the announcement this morning. It'll follow another Rolling Stone event on the previous night, featuring performances by LMFAO, Gym Class Heroes, Lupe Fiasco and Cobra Starship.

The Tailgate Party gig will serve as a warmup for Jane's next run of dates, which kicks off in late February and will take them through the Midwest, South, and Northeast through late March. As previously announced, the 'Theatre of the Escapists Tour' will focus on smaller venues with local historical significance. Check out the complete list of shows below. Will you be catching the band on any of these dates?

Jane's Addiction Theatre of the Escapists Tour Dates

2/22 - Saint Louis, MO at The Pageant

2/24 - Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

2/25 - Columbus, OH at The LC Indoor Pavilion

2/27 - Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

2/29 - Rochester, NY at Auditorium Theatre

3/02 - Albany, NY at The Palace Theatre

3/03 - Portland, ME at State Theatre

3/04 - Huntington, NY at The Paramount

3/06 - Montclair, NJ at Wellmont Theatre

3/07 - Waterbury, CT at Palace Theater

3/09 - Richmond, VA at The National

3/10 - Myrtle Beach, SC at House of Blues

3/13 - Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle

3/15 - Catoosa, OK at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

3/16 - Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

3/19 - Minneapolis, MN at TBD

3/21 - Grand Rapids, MI at Devos Music Hall

3/23 - Louisville, KY at Louisville Palace

3/24 - Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom