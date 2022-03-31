Jared Leto Trending on Twitter After Brutal ‘Morbius’ Reviews

When you're trending on Twitter, it can be a good thing or a bad thing, but for Jared Leto, let's just say the singer-actor might find that today is a good day to avoid the social networking site. Leto was trending on Twitter after his latest film, Morbius, was clocking in with an 18 percent review from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, apparently up just a tick from a 16 percent tally at one point as reviews were filing in.

The film, which stars Leto in the titular role, centers on a doctor with a rare blood disorder who in a desperate gamble attempts a cure that initially seems to be successful, but eventually turns him into a living vampire with dark urges.

While Morbius isn't part of the Marvel Comics universe per se, it is produced by Sony, the company behind the Spider-Man and Venom franchises, and is based upon a Marvel movie. And with the avid fandom toward the Marvel universe, you can expect some very strong opinions to be voiced.

In a sampling of Twitter reactions, one commenter offered, "Morbius more like Jared Leto giving us MORE BS," as another shared, "Jared Leto's achieved something special. His character portrayals have now been the worst in both the Marvel and DC Universes!"

Though the film hasn't been released as of yet, there are those pointing to that Rotten Tomatoes' critic score and taking their jabs as well concerning the score as well as Leto's penchant for method acting.

"Its lower than jared leto's last cbm lmaooooo. like how can it get worse than suicide squad 2016?? literally the worst movie ive ever watched," wrote one commenter, while another added, "I can’t believe Jared Leto actually pretended to be a vampire and drank human blood only for Morbius to get 16% on Rotten Tomatoes."

Since the Rotten Tomatoes score has sparked such a negative social media reaction, ScreenCrush recently took a closer look at some of the critical responses from the film. David Fear of Rolling Stone questioned in his review, "Is Morbius the worst Marvel movie ever made? In an alternate universe without The New Mutants, the answer would likely be yes."

Kate Erbland of Indiewire had the pull quote, "Sucks more than just blood," while USA Today's Brian Truitt added, "Rather than a fang-tastic time, Morbius is just a soul-sucking effort" and Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian commented, "It really is an amazingly pointless and dumb film."

As ScreenCrush pointed out, the critics mostly hated what they described as the film’s incomprehensible action and also claimed that the movie’s final moments and post-credits scene were downright dreadful. The film arrives this Friday (April 1) and the final trailer can be seen below.

Morbius Final Trailer

While Leto is currently taking his lumps for Morbius, he does have a music career as well. The musician recently revealed during a chat with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe that he and his brother Shannon have "two albums, maybe three, worth of material" for Thirty Seconds to Mars.

"As challenging as that time was for so many people around the world and devastating for so many, there was also a flipside to it," Leto explained to Lowe. "And for both my brother and I, I think it was like the universe doing for us what we can't do for ourselves sort of thing, where really, it was the first time we were in one place for that long since we were little kids. And even as little kids, we moved around as, you know. We had the kind of vagabond hippie life. And it was a blessing. And I sat and I started writing. It took me a month or two to get into the swing of things. But wrote about 200 songs. And we have maybe two albums, maybe three, worth of material. And we're going to start putting it out momentarily. I mean, really momentarily. So really excited." So perhaps the next Thirty Seconds to Mars record can yield a more positive response.