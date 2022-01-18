Jawbreaker to Celebrate ‘Dear You’ for 25th Anniversary Tour

Don't get hung up on the technicalities and just be thankful that Jawbreaker will return to the road in 2022, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Dear You album.

The band, who reunited in 2017, will celebrate their final offering, 1995's Dear You, though noting they're technically two years late for the 25th anniversary. "The last two years don't count," stated the band, and with good reason given the limited possibilities to tour amidst the pandemic.

The run will take place in a handful of cities during the months of March and April with a variety of support acts that include Built to Spill, the Descendents, Jawbox, Face to Face, Best Coast and The Linda Lindas among others. You can check the band's website to get ticketing info and find out which acts will be supporting for each stop.

Each of the shows will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 21) at 10AM local time, while there is also a Citi cardmembers pre-sale happening starting tomorrow (Jan. 19) at 10AM ET through Thursday (Jan. 20) at 10AM local time. Details on the Citi pre-sale can be found here.

Jawbreaker's Dear You album featured the standout tracks "Accident Prone," "Fireman" and "Save Your Generation."

Jawbreaker 2022 Tour Dates

March 18 - Seattle, Wash @ Showbox SoDo⁣⁣

March 19 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre⁣⁣

March 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore⁣⁣

March 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore⁣⁣

April 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern⁣⁣

April 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium⁣⁣

April 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues⁣⁣

April 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues⁣⁣

April 27 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza⁣⁣

April 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza⁣⁣

