Nine Rock + Metal Bands Whose Final Album Is Their Best

Here are nine rock and metal artists whose final album is also their best!

It’s not uncommon for a band to lose creative steam as their recording career comes to a close; in fact, most of them hit their stride soon after they begin or peak somewhere in the middle (before steadily declining in quality as the end draws near).

There are those rare exceptions, however, when a group’s greatest original sequence is their swansong.

READ MORE: 11 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Fifth Album Is Their Best

In particular, the following nine acts delivered especially phenomenal collections that – whether knowingly or not – wound up being their last ones, too. In some cases, they epitomized everything that came before them, and in others, they were drastically different yet ultimately still superior to their predecessors.

With that said, keep scrolling to see our picks for nearly a dozen artists whose final studio LP is their finest record they ever made!

