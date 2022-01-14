Not everyone was stoked that Jay-Z was the headliner for Glastonbury back in 2008, and the rapper's epic troll of Oasis and Noel Gallagher after the Brit-rock musician spoke out against the scheduling has been making the rounds on TikTok of late.

Noel Gallagher is known for talking trash about other artists and in 2008 Jay-Z was no exception. The Oasis guitarist-songwriter said that "people [weren't] going to go" to the festival with Jay-Z headlining. The Oasis member wasn't cool with a hip-hop artist being atop the bill of what had been primarily a rock-centric festival in years past.

"Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?' I don't know about it. But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong," said the musician.

As you can see in the video, Jay-Z obviously heard Noel Gallagher's comments about him headlining and not only played his comments and interviews on screen before his show but also tossed out a bit of an Oasis song while preparing to play for the crowd.

Jay-Z decided to open his set at Glastonbury with a montage of people hating on him (Noel Gallagher included) and saying things like he's "the best rapper of all time." Then after the montage played he opened with his set with "Wonderwall" and the crowd went crazy and sang along.

After Jay-Z was done singing "Wonderwall" the crowd started chanting his name, then he says, "I just got one thing to say," before kicking into "99 Problems" with the lyrics, "If you're having girl problems I feel bad for you son / I got 99 problems but a bitch ain't one." The rapper definitely made the most of Noel Gallagher's comments and ended up playing it up with the crowd..

This throwback video below has gone viral and you can reminisce on that performance in the video below.