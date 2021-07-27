Sons of Apollo’s Jeff Scott Soto Announces Duets Album, Releases ‘Mysterious’ Single With Mr. Big Vocalist

Sons of Apollo singer Jeff Scott Soto has crossed paths with a number of top musicians over the years across his various projects and now he's calling in a wealth of guests on a new duets album titled The Duets Collection, Vol. 1. Kicking off promotion of the new record, he's just released the song "Mysterious" with a guest turn from Mr. Big vocalist Eric Martin.

This album allows Soto the freedom to revisit some of his past material, re-recording some of his favorite songs with special guests. A case in point is the newly released "Mysterious" that first turned up with Soto on vocals when he was with Talisman. The new version brings in Martin to give the track a little extra punch and you can hear the 2021 version of the song in the player provided at the bottom of this post.

The Duets Collection, Vol. 1 is set for release on Oct. 8 via Frontiers Music SRL, with a guest list that includes Symphony X's Russell Allen, ex-Journey member Deen Castronovo, Candlemass' Mats Levin and more. Plus, Soto recruited a stellar backing band to pull off the recordings, with Howie Simon, Jorge Salan and Leo Mancini on guitars, Simon and Tony Dickinson helping on bass and Edu Cominato handling drums.

"It was a DREAM to cast these voices and I am so amped for you to hear the results," says the singer.

Check out the full track listing below which shares the guest lineup as well as reveals the origins of each song. As stated, the album arrives Oct. 8 and you can pre-order the set right here.

Jeff Scott Soto, The Duets Collection, Vol. 1 Artwork + Track Listing

Frontiers Music Srl

1. Livin’ The Life (ROCK STAR) with Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse/W.E.T.)

2. Don’t Let It End (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - with Dino Jelusick

3. Mysterious (TALISMAN) - with Eric Martin (Mr. Big)

4. Believe in Me (JSS) - with Nathan James (Inglorious)

5. Coming Home (SOUL SIRKUS) - with Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, ex-Journey)

6. I’ll Be Waiting (TALISMAN) - with Alirio Netto (Shaman, Queen Extravaganza)

7. Callin’ All Girls (EYES) - with Russell Allen (Symphony X, Allen/Lande)

8. Colour My XTC (TALISMAN) - with Renan Zonta (Electric Mob)

9. Warrior (AXEL RUDI PELL) - with Johnny Gioeli (Hardline, Axel Rudi Pell)

10. Holding On (JSS) - with BJ (SOTO, Spektra)

11. Again 2 B Found (HUMANIMAL) - with Mats Leven (Candlemass, Trans-Siberian Orchestra)