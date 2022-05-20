Jeff Scott Soto, a former singer in guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen's band, claimed he was asked to leave a Malmsteen concert this week in Southern California, as reported by the hard rock blog Sleaze Roxx.

The singer said that someone there told him the show wouldn't go forward if he remained at the venue. Malmsteen has disputed Soto's story, as was subsequently reported by Blabbermouth.

Malmsteen, of course, is the flashy Swedish guitar shredder that's now on tour in the U.S. supporting his latest solo studio album, his 22nd, last year's Parabellum. On Thursday (May 19), the tour stopped at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.

That's the gig where Soto alleged he was shunned.

In a Friday (May 20) post on social media, Soto says, "I went to The Canyon club tonight, my local watering hole for the past 21 years. It's like my Cheers where everybody knows my name. I actually went to see one of the support bands, who were killer."

He continues, "I hesitated on going because my former, ahem, 'boss' was headlining, but I was not planning to stay anyway. Well, word got to him I was in the house, and I was kindly told as long as I am present, the show would be canceled. Now I've seen it all! I left as planned, but it's kind of funny. I just had to share the ludicrousness (not a real word but seems to fit the detail) that continues in 2022. I laughed all the way home! I'm sure this will be shared like crazy."

Malmsteen contested Soto's version of events, responding, "I think some people are making up stories to be in the media again. Kids, don't believe made-up BS from people who are trying to stay relevant!"

Malmsteen calls Soto "not important for me to cancel my show to my fans. On the other hand, I was told by my agent that he snuck in there without paying, so the security threw him out. Certain people make up stories, turn up at my show, get kicked out by security because they snuck in the venue without paying, then turn around make up a story to try and grab media attention."

The guitarist adds, "Some people are sick. Stop stalking me and get help."

Soto did vocals on the first two Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force albums, 1984's Rising Force and the next year's Marching Out, both archetypical examples of early '80s neoclassical heavy metal. Soto returned for another stint in the mid-'90s, contributing to the 1996 Yngwie effort Inspiration. The singer has also performed in Kryst the Conqueror, Talisman, Journey and is currently a member of Sons of Apollo.

Contrary to Soto's post, "ludicrousness" is a real word according to the Cambridge English Dictionary. See Malmsteen's remaining 2022 tour dates underneath the posts and get tickets here.

Jeff Scott Soto's Post - May 20, 2022

Yngwie Malmsteen's Full Response

Yngwie Malmsteen 2022 Tour Dates

May 20 – Montclair, Calif. @ The Canyon

May 21 – Fresno, Calif. @ Tower Theatre

May 22 – Santa Clarita, Calif. @ The Canyon

May 24 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

May 25 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

May 27 – Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

May 28 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

May 29 – St Louis, Mo. @ Casa Loma Ballroom

June 1 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Bham

June 2 – Destin, Fla. @ Lucille's Music Hall

June 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

June 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Parker Playhouse

July 20 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013

Aug. 11 – Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados