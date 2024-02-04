Jelly Roll Is Bringing His Mama to the Grammy Awards

It's a pretty safe bet that Jelly Roll's wife, podcaster and social media personality Bunnie Xo, will be on his arm when he attends the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but she's not his only VIP guest: The singer and nominee is bringing his mom, too.

Jelly shared that news on social media back in December, when he first posted video of the phone call where he told his mom about his two Grammy nominations. But although the singer's mom — whose name is Donna DeFord — was proud of her son's Grammy accomplishments, her most pressing question seemed to be whether or not Tanya Tucker was going to be there.

Press play on the video below to relive the sweet moment, and follow along as Jelly tells his mom that he's achieved his greatest career nominations to date.

"Do you wanna come [to the Grammys]?" Jelly asks his mom at the end of the call. "Well, I'd love to come," Donna responds. "I gotta get me a nice dress!"

"We'll get you a nice dress, baby, for sure. We'll get you the best dress," the singer replies, tears in his eyes. But as much as Jelly's mom is proud of his Grammy nominations, she quickly turns the conversation back to matters closer to home. "You have to come see my new puppy!" Donna gushes, adding, "Okay, I love you" before signing off the call.

Jelly Roll is a first-time Grammy nominee in 2024. He's up in the all-genre Best New Artist category, and he and Lainey Wilson are also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit, "Save Me."

The singer's had a busy week leading up to the show. On Friday night (Feb. 2), he performed at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, Calif.

While there, he wore a custom jacket spreading awareness about overdose fatalities and the fentanyl crisis in the U.S.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (Feb. 4) at Los Angeles, Calif.'s Crypto.com Arena. The show will broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Loudwire is keeping track of all the rock and metal Grammy winners. PopCrush will have the full 2024 Grammy winners list.