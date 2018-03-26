The Time Jim Jefferies Got Scolded by Axl Rose While High on Mushrooms
At one point, Jim Jefferies was sort of the comedy version of Hunter S. Thompson. The Australian stand-up has more drug stories than most rock stars, and back in 2014, he was chastised by Axl Rose while high on mushrooms.
Jefferies was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his Comedy Central show. After playing a show in Las Vegas, Jefferies found himself at a ridiculous party with “women having sex on the bar” and “people doing drugs openly.” While tripping on mushrooms, the comic was suddenly brought into a room where Axl Rose was sitting on the edge of a bed. Jefferies had done a bit about Axl showing up late to gigs during his stand-up show that same night.
Jefferies recalls the Guns N’ Roses singer saying, “Hey man, not a lot of people know that I’m a comedy enthusiast. I watched your show this evening, it was really great, I really enjoyed it, but it’s been completely overblown about how many times I showed up late for gigs.”
“He was offended by me teasing him,” Jefferies says. “I just became like a child and I went, ‘No offense meant, Mr. Rose. I’m sorry, Mr. Rose.’ To be honest, it was a lot of drugs, it could have just been a redheaded girl.”
At least Jim Jefferies got to take a picture with Axl, which Fallon held up for the audience. Check out Jim Jefferies telling his Axl Rose story in the clip above.
