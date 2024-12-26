In a recent conversation with Music Interview Corner, Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna has looked back on the job he held after being let go from the thrash band in 1992, calling it an enjoyable experience while he carried on with music in a low key fashion.

The Job Joey Belladonna Had in the '90s

When asked about his experience outside of Anthrax once the decision was made to replace him with Armored Saint's John Bush, Belladonna recalls the "unexpected" move and what he did next.

"Well, for me to be out of the band for that long, it's almost too long. It was unexpected and it wasn't my idea and I wouldn't have preferred it. But it happened. And I just maintained myself," the singer laments, revealing, "And I was actually working in a horse barn for a couple of years. I was [in] maintenance, and Krista, my wife, we both worked at a pretty famous riders' facility."

As for what the job entailed, Belladonna explains, "I cut grass all day. It was so big there, I couldn't complete all my work each day. It was a long, long day. It took me two, three days to weed the whole place."

Music Interview Corner notes that this was work must have felt "grounding," which Belladonna concedes, "A lot of people don't realize that you would even do that. I didn't really necessarily have to do that job. It was one of those things that fell into place and I enjoyed it and I got a lot of experience from it."

And, although he wasn't in Anthrax anymore, Belladonna never let music drift from his world entirely. "I also had a band; I was doing some cover music and I was playing drums. And it was kind of like the old days for me," he adds, "So I just continued to do that and work on some original music and stuff. I kept myself busy. I didn't really fall apart. I kept busy and just waited for some time, and all of a sudden I'd come back. So here I am."

READ MORE: 10 Rockers Who Quit Music + Pursued Other Careers

Ex-Guitarist Dan Spitz Became a Watchmaker in the '90s

Belladonna wasn't the only member of Anthrax who split from the group in the '90s. In 1995, guitarist Dan Spitz departed and went on to pursue a career as a master watchmaker.

Spitz currently operates his own high horology restoration and after sales service center in Delray Beach, Florida, according to his website. He's a widely respected craftsman in his field has created custom, hand-crafted pieces.

Anthrax in 2025

Anthrax have long been at work on the eventual followup to 2016's For All Kings.

In September, Belladonna shared an update via Instagram video, informing fans that he had resumed work on vocal tracking in a Los Angeles studio.