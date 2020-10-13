John 5 and The Creatures released their Live Invasion record over the summer, but John 5 kept some songs under wraps, ultimately electing to leave them off that recording. One is a performance of Van Halen's "You Really Got Me" (their cover of The Kinks classic), featuring Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Slipknot singer Corey Taylor and Cinderella drummer Fred Coury, for which the live video was just released.

The clip was shared in honor of Eddie Van Halen, the legendary Van Halen guitarist and co-founder who died on Oct. 6 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Commenting on the significance of Van Halen's guitar playing, John 5 said, "It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Eddie Van Halen had on my life. There’s no one that influenced me more than Eddie, he was an inventor an amazing songwriter and the greatest guitar player that ever lived. R.I.P. my friend."

John 5 kicked off the performance by alerting the crowd that the band had not rehearsed the cover at all, but the warning wasn't entirely necessary as this rendition is expectedly spot-on. Corey Taylor even adopted some of the definitive vocal characteristics of David Lee Roth to give the track an added sense of authenticity on top of Anthony's bass work and signature backing vocals.

Watch the live performance, shot at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, below.

In 2018, John 5 was featured in an episode of Loudwire's 'Gear Factor' video series, where he discussed the overwhelming impact Eddie Van Halen had on him as a young guitarist and the lasting effect Van Halen's debut album had 40 years after its release. Obviously, he gushed over the eccentricities of the riffs and solos, but he also spoke to Van Halen's iconic tone and signature line of gear.

"There's so many different versions of [the 5150 amp], I've used it multiple times on records, absolutely. I've played through his rig and, oh my God, he is like Benjamin Franklin, he just knows where everything goes and it sounds unbelievable. He's an inventor, on top of an amazing guitar player and an amazing songwriter!"

John 5, Michael Anthony, Corey Taylor + Fred Coury Cover Van Halen, "You Really Got Me" Live at Whisky A Go Go