John Dolmayan: President Trump Is the ‘Greatest Friend to Minorities’

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has spoken out in favor of President Donald Trump in a new meme, using a quote from Trump himself in running down the U.S. leader's accomplishments and then calling him "the greatest friend to minorities."

The drummer posted a photo of Trump on Instagram with a quote from Trump running down his accomplishments. The Trump quote reads, "My administration has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed opportunity zones with @SenatorTime Scott, guaranteed funding for HBCU's, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty and crime rates in history ... AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Dolmayan added his own commentary, stating, "Let’s not let the narrative that’s being spun make us forget the truth of this statement. The most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities! Don’t believe it? Look at the stats. Don’t like it, doesn’t change the truth of it."

This comes during a week in which the System drummer has been engaged in speaking out on the protests in our country going on in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

"For those of you peacefully protesting please continue to do so, the only way to institute the moral change we all want is to do so peaceably and with the voices of the masses merging into a single voice that can not be denied," he initially stated, adding, "To the famous people lending financial support to Antifa members incarcerated during these looting sprees perhaps your efforts would be better served by helping the thousands of small businesses these people are destroying. It’s easy to be sucked in by the narrative, be more substantive, there are people out there who actually think you know something they don’t and while you hide in your secure compounds and safe places they are on the streets suffering. I pledge to help those small businesses destroyed by these awful riots, I pledge to make my voice heard to seek justice for George Floyd and to help insure this doesn’t happen again by any means necessary. I also support the tens of thousands of good intentioned police men and women nationwide who go to work everyday to help keep us safe.

A second post stated: "I would like to form a group of law enforcement officers, military, firefighters, students, teachers and private citizens of any age to host a peaceful march for justice and solidarity, anyone who would like to help organize this in the next few days feel free to DM me. We are all in this together no matter what the perceived divide. For all the people who disagree with many of my posts you are welcome to join, for those who agree let’s remember that part of a free society is giving everyone a voice especially those we disagree with.

His most recent post prior to the Trump support was to speak out on the death of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis Police Captain who was killed by looters breaking into a pawn shop while rioting over George Floyd's death. The drummer commented, "Injustice breeds injustice, for those of you who vilified me for calling for peaceful protests you should be ashamed of yourselves for perpetuating violence and advocating for mob justice. This man had a family too. I don’t care how many of you condemn me for my views and defense of the president, I will fight your attempt to silence any voice that isn’t in line with your perceived morally superior views just as I would fight for your rights to have and express those views I don’t always agree with. For those of you incapable of understanding that feel free to bash me all you like as that is also your right under the constitution but know I couldn’t care less."

Meanwhile, Dolmayan's System of a Down bandmate Serj Tankian has been vocally against President Trump, calling for his resignation earlier this week. "Run Donny run into your bunker," mocked Tankian, who went on to note, "You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens. A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you’ve realized they are not your people as you are not really our President."

He later added, "These protests are not just over race but over institutional injustices beginning with the slave era electoral college that put you in power, K Street lobbying firms, superdelegates of a two party duopolistic Neo-liberal corporatocracy whose day has come. You make antifa a terrorist organization but not the KKK? The lessons of the 2018 peaceful successful revolution in Armenia can be applied in the US and elsewhere in the world. Coordinate online and block every street everywhere and force the regime to resign. The time has come. Your time has come @realdonaldtrump."