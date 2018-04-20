In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 20, 2018:

- Fred Durst has carved out a solid career behind the camera as well as onstage, but he just got a nice nod of respect from one of Hollywood's greats -- John Travolta. Speaking of working with Durst on the upcoming film Moose, Travolta gushed to TMZ, "It may be my favorite experience I've had. He was so generous. He's such an artist and he allowed me to create a character that nobody else would allow. I mean it's really a wild character and I felt very free to do that."

- Hollywood Undead have shot a new video for "Whatever It Takes," giving it a new visual to go along with the mixtape collaborations of Prodigal Sunn, Demrick and Fudd Ruckus. “It's such an honor for us as a band to share this song with some extremely talented artists and friends,” says Johnny 3 Tears. “The song is about doing whatever we have to in order to overcome any circumstance, which is something everyone goes through in life. It's amazing to hear new stories on the same song. What's your story?” Watch the clip here and pick up the mixtape version of the song via the platform of your choosing here.

- This should warm a few hearts as Jack White welcomed a very special guest to the stage during his Detroit show last night. See White with his mother, Theresa Gillis, here. Gillis reportedly sang backing vocals on "Hotel Yorba" and danced with her son during the show.

- Speaking of special moments, Black Stone Cherry recently enjoyed one, getting a chance to play a set in Jimi Hendrix's London Mayfair flat as part of a Guitar Interactive session. Watch the performance here.

- The Ghost Inside posted a video for fans shortly after their first band practice in three years. In the clip bassist Jim Riley and singer Jonathan Vigil speak about how things went, revealing that they still "have a long, long road ahead of us before we get onstage." Watch the chat here.

- The Melvins return today with their latest album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, and they've got another video to share coinciding with the release. Check out the curious clip for "Don't Forget to Breathe," which features a mysterious hand messing with a variety of objects onscreen, right here.

- Postmodern Jukebox have released a new video featuring their swinging version of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train." Watch here.

- Orange Goblin are ripping! Take a listen to the band's brand new song "Sons of Salem" right here. The song is featured on their upcoming disc, The Wolf Bites Back, which is due June 15.