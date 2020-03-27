Earlier this year, it was revealed that Bon Jovi would be updating the title track from the Unbroken album in a new version featuring British royal Prince Harry. Now that song has arrived, but the vocals also including The Invictus Games Choir, with the Invictus Games Foundation being the beneficiary of funds raised from the song.

The inspirational track feels a little more fuller and in a more choral manner that the Bon Jovi original, but it's no less powerful serving as a call to arms for service and sacrifice.

The new version was recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios earlier this year, with a few tweaks to the lyrics. Prince Harry joins in with a dozen members of the Invictus Choir on the new version, with no singular voice standing out over the others.

As stated, all proceeds will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, which aids in the recovery and support of wounded, injured or ailing military personnel. If you wish to get a copy of the song, head here.

See additional photos from Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry's visit to Abbey Road studios below.

Bon Jovi, Prince Harry + the Invictus Games Choir, "Unbroken"

Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi + Members of Invictus Choir at Abbey Road

Hannah McKay, Getty Images

Prince Harry Leads Invictus Choir at Abbey Road Studios

Hannah McKay, Getty Images