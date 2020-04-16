Jon Bon Jovi has been going above and beyond in inspiring others with words and songs amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This week, that included the singer-songwriter and Bon Jovi frontman dropping in on a video lesson for one lucky Florida kindergarten class.

On Monday (April 13), as The Palm Beach Post reported, the rocker surprised about 20 young students from the vicinity of Palm Beach Gardens. The class was learning about writing from their instructor, Michael Bonick.

During the video conference, the musician incorporated the Marsh Pointe Elementary School group's lesson into his new song "Do What You Can." The tune contains lyrics that were crowdsourced by the performer. This time around, however, Mr. Bonick's students help compose the words.

"Mr. B got you guys writing, and I was very excited to hear that," Bon Jovi tells the kindergarteners, as seen in the clip below. "Because if you get to put your feelings down on paper, sometimes they'll turn into songs. Sometimes they'll turn into stories, and you never know where it might lead you."

Indeed, the pupils' words were put to music as the musician strummed along to stories written by the kindergarten class. Last week, Bonick had assigned his students a quarantine-themed writing prompt, urging the early learners to write about where they were and who they were with.

And one young boy named A.J. was singled out by the rock star for his contributions. "My parents try their best / But I can tell that they're stressed," was the concluding couplet written by the student.

"You're a rock and roll star," the singer told the kindergartner after performing the ad hoc number. "We wrote this one together, me and you buddy."

Jon Bon Jovi Sings to Palm Beach Gardens Elementary Class - April 13, 2020